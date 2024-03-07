GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update plot explained

Rockstar Games has added new story missions in GTA Online with the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update. The plot revolves around a cocaine cartel that has set up its base of operations at the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay and corrupt police officials who have turned a blind eye to the same. That said, a new LSPD recruit has had enough of this and asks for players' help to deal with the situation.

This recruit is Vincent Effenburger, a character introduced in the Diamond Casino story missions. He was fired from his job as head of security at the casino, then worked as a mall cop, and has now joined the LSPD. With that in mind, let's take a closer look at the plot of the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update.

Everything to know about the plot of GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update

After spending a few minutes in Freemode in a GTA Online session, you will receive a phone call from Vincent, who will invite you over to the Vespucci police station and offer a lucrative opportunity.

Those interested can visit him at the said location to kick off the GTA Online Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid update's first mission - Slush Fund. In its introductory cutscene, Vincent briefs you on the situation, explaining how the LSPD has chosen to ignore the cartel's actions in exchange for a cut of the latter's profits.

However, he plans to land a heavy blow against both of them with your help, executing a surgical strike at the factory, hence the name Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid.

A shot from the Slush Fund introductory cutscene (Image via YouTube/TGG)

In the missions that follow, you will be gathering funds, gear, weapons, and other equipment required for the heist. There are five missions in this quest after Slush Fund. Here are their names:

Breaking and Entering

Concealed Weapons

Hit and Run

Disorganized Crime

Scene of the Crime

Scene of the Crime is the final mission added with the GTA Online update today. It involves sneaking into the Cluckin' Bell factory in Paleto Bay and taking off with the cartel's cocaine and cash.

Completing the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as a leader rewards $500,000. Notably, these missions can be done solo or with three additional participants. It can also be repeated after a cooldown period.

Interestingly, completing the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid as leader unlocks the $4,065,000 Trade Price for the new Bravado Gauntlet Interceptor, which otherwise costs $5,420,000 on Warstock Cache and Carry.

Grinding the Cluckin' Bell Farm Raid, some other heists, Salvage Yard Robberies, and bonus payouts introduced with the GTA Online weekly update every Thursday can help in gathering the funds to afford this ride.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : On which platform will you play the Cluckin Bell Farm Raid? Current-Gen console Old-Gen console/PC 0 votes View Discussion