Fans want GTA 6 to introduce a new car feature based on RDR2

Discussions about new GTA 6 features are still going on, and the Grand Theft Auto fanbase has many interesting suggestions that Rockstar Games should consider for its upcoming game. Recently, a Redditor named Free_Fig_9885 (u/Free_Fig_9885) suggested that a minor yet interesting feature from Red Dead Redemption 2 could be added to Grand Theft Auto 6.

Rockstar Games allows players to carry tied NPCs on the back of their horses. The Redditor suggested that the same mechanism should be brought to the Grand Theft Auto Universe as one of the GTA 6 features.

Fans want a new GTA 6 feature to carry NPCs on the back of the car trunk like RDR2

On March 4, 2024, Redditor u/Free_Fig_9885 shared the above post and talked about a feature they want in the GTA 6's gameplay. The feature is inspired by Red Dead Redemption 2, and the user stated that Rockstar Games should add it to the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title as it would allow players to create funny scenarios.

In Red Dead Redemption 2, you can hog-tie any NPC and carry them on the back of your horse. Most of the time, there are no limits to how far you can carry them. You can even drown the NPCs or feed them to wild animals.

All Grand Theft Auto titles have been missing this ability so far. However, u/Free_Fig_9885 suggested that kidnapping NPCs and carrying them on the back of car trunks and beds should be a new feature in Grand Theft Auto 6. The user even shared a modded image demonstrating how the suggested feature should work.

A demonstration on how to carry NPCs in car trunks in Grand Theft Auto 6 (Image via Reddit: u/Free_Fig_9885)

Many other Redditors also agreed with the suggestion and commented that Rockstar Games should definitely make it a new GTA 6 feature.

Comment byu/Free_Fig_9885 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/Free_Fig_9885 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Comment byu/Free_Fig_9885 from discussion inGTA6 Expand Post

Up until the current game, the extra spaces in vehicles are pretty much useless. Although Rockstar Games allows you to see trunk spaces, hood storage, and truck beds, you cannot store or carry anything in them except for throwable weapons.

Even so, Grand Theft Auto Online players use this feature to troll others with sticky bombs and grenades. Therefore, Rockstar Games should improve it in its upcoming game.

Also Read: GTA Cluckin Bell Farm Raid

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want this RDR 2 feature in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion