5 GTA 6 map details as speculated by mapping community

Rockstar Games has revealed a bit about the GTA 6 map in the title's first trailer. The clip confirms that the next installment will be set in Leonida, a fictional representation of Florida. The upcoming game's main urban setting is Vice City, which is based on Miami.

The 2022 Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay leaks also showcased several portions of this title's map. However, most of the other details have since been worked out by fans, who have created mapping projects based on the trailer and the gameplay leaks.

The most intricate of these maps has been made by DuPz0r, who has been continuously updating it. Some of the details from this community-made map have been listed below and hint at content that could appear in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: Most of the information given here is based on speculation.

5 details about the GTA 6 map according to the community mapping project

1) At least three settlements

The GTA 6 map, as created by the community, shows three major settlements in Florida. This includes Vice City, which is obviously the largest and most important one; Port Gellhorn, the second-largest settlement, which is an industrial town based around a large port; and Homestead (or Hamlet), a small town to the south.

Several key locations in Leonida were hinted at by the game's trailer, while others, like Port Gellhorn, were seen in the 2022 gameplay leaks. One of the leaked clips from that year shows Jason and Lucia, the GTA 6 protagonists, robbing a diner. The city in which this diner or restaurant is located seems to be Port Gellhorn, as evidenced by the police cars seen in the leaked videos.

2) Inland airport

If this community-made GTA 6 map is accurate, the main airport in GTA 6 will be situated inland. Almost every other airport in the series has been located next to the ocean. This includes Francis International Airport (FIA) in Liberty City, Easter Bay Airport in San Fierro, Los Santos International Airport (LSX/LSIA) in Los Santos, and even Escobar Airport in the 3D Universe rendition of Vice City.

The only exception is the Las Venturas Airport (LVA) in Las Venturas, which is found next to a desert on one side and the city of Las Venturas on the other.

Rockstar is probably making the new airport more accurate to its real-life counterpart, the Miami International Airport, which is also located inland. The inland inclusion is also expected to be much larger than anything seen before.

3) Numerous islands

The maps in the Grand Theft Auto games have always been portrayed as large chunks of islands, or in the case of GTA 5, a single large island. They also have some smaller islands scattered along the coastlines or in the middle somewhere.

The 3D Universe Vice City was made of two major and two minor islands, as well as the Leaf Links ones. The GTA 6 map, however, might have way more islands, and many of these will be in Vice City itself.

This is because the upcoming title's map closely resembles the real-life Miami, which also has several islands like the Venetian Islands, Star Island, and more.

There's also a location that seems to be inspired by the Florida Keys, and this region might have an archipelago. If the mapping community's speculations are true, GTA 6 will have the most number of islands of any Grand Theft Auto game.

4) Massive lake

Almost everyone in the community believes that the GTA 6 map will include a massive lake in the map's northern portion. Not much is known about this waterbody other than that it might be much larger than the Alamo Sea, the inland sea north of Sandy Shores, Blaine County, in GTA 5.

The aforementioned lake might be based on the real-life Lake Okeechobee in Florida. As its exact in-game name is currently unknown, the community has simply named it "Lake Leonida."

5) Everglades-like area

Another prominent feature of the GTA 6 map is the inclusion of a massive swampy region, apparently located in the far south, according to the mapping project. This area is highly likely to host swamps as that's where the real-life Florida wetlands, the Everglades, are located.

The region was also highlighted in the trailer, in a scene that depicted the various wildlife present in GTA 6. This includes gators, flamingos, cranes, ducks, pigs, deer, turtles, sharks, new dog breeds and more.

