“F*** this woke s***”: Rumors of GTA 6 protagonist being transgender has the internet divided

The online community has been abuzz ever since Rockstar Games revealed the GTA 6 trailer. The video was released early after hackers had leaked it prior to its official reveal. Now, a rumor has been circulating online claiming that Lucia, the first protagonist revealed in the game, is a transgender woman. This has led to some lengthy debates on social media, with some users dismissing the theory entirely and others being outraged by it.

This article looks at how the community has reacted to this claim about the Grand Theft Auto VI character.

Internet divided as Lucia in GTA 6 is rumored to be transgender

Rumors around Lucia started to circulate online soon after the GTA 6 trailer was released. In the above post on X (formerly Twitter), @DramaAlert shared some screenshots from the trailer showing Lucia, the female Latina protagonist in Grand Theft Auto VI. They stated that she's rumored to be transgender and asked if she could be "Franklin's sugar mama."

They then shared a screenshot of what users will get if they type in "GTA 6 transgender" on Google. The first result is that of a Reddit post from a year ago that discussed the rumor. The Redditor also questioned the authenticity of the rumor that had spread then.

More users began discussing the topic as it spread across social media. Some users were noticeably upset by this, including a user, @AlexKuhuwael, who shared two different posts. In the first one, they wrote:

"If this b**** Lucia in GTA 6 is a transgender, I swear on my life that I’m never going to participate in this bulls***.. There are things more important than a game."

However, this isn't the first time fans have been concerned by the idea that GTA 6 will be "woke." The same user posted again:

The user wants to know if Lucia in GTA 6 is transgender (Image via X/@AlexKuhuwael)

Others claimed that there were no such rumors and the entire thing was made up:

Meanwhile, one user named @ThnkVNext, echoing the same sentiment, replied to @DramaAlert, saying:

"Ain’t nobody saying these rumors, shut up."

Right Angle News Network, a conservative news outlet, replied that if GTA 6 goes "woke," it will "go broke," a common expression used to highlight the poor sales performance of video games that overly incorporate political correctness. The Saints Row reboot is often cited as an example of this.

Others countered the claim, saying there's no way it will flop, as the Grand Theft Auto series remains one of the most profitable ventures in video game history. The Grand Theft Auto Definitive Edition Trilogy is an exception, however, as it was poorly received by fans and critics alike.

As of now, there has been no official confirmation about Lucia's gender. Insiders have only claimed that Grand Theft Auto VI will have a female Latina protagonist. Future Grand Theft Auto VI trailers are expected to reveal more about the characters and their motivations.

In other news, while Rockstar Games has said that Grand Theft Auto VI will be released in 2025, fans are anticipating a definite pre-order date.

