"A+ level teasing for trailer 2": GTA 6 fans react to Anita Ward's new Spotify profile banner

While Grand Theft Auto fans are keeping an eagle eye on the internet to find more clues about GTA 6, a recent change on popular American singer and musician Anita Ward’s official Spotify profile has caught the community’s interest. According to the reports, the banner on Anita’s Spotify profile currently shows the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. Taking the gist, popular YouTuber TGG (X/@TGGonYT) commented:

“A+ level teasing for trailer 2.”

Interestingly, many believe the American singer is teasing her involvement in the upcoming game’s trailer with the banner change. Here’s how the fans reacted.

GTA 6 fans react to Anita Ward’s Spotify profile banner change

On February 24, 2024, a popular dataminer named Liam (X/@billsyliamgta) first reported Anita Ward’s Grand Theft Auto 6 Spotify banner change. Immediately after that, the community began to speculate about her involvement with Rockstar Games for the upcoming second trailer.

Popular Grand Theft Auto parody YouTuber, MMI (X/@morsmutual_), commented the incident was perfect for an introduction trailer about Lucia, the female protagonist from the upcoming title.

Another YouTuber, Project Vice (X/@project_vice), stated that Anita’s song Ring My Bell is perfect for portraying Jason and Lucia’s relationship.

One user, Diego (X/@DiegolinCho), commented that the song Ring My Bell was also included in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Another user, Steve May (X/@Steve_UK__), commented that the banner change alludes to the GTA 6 trailer 2.

On the other hand, some fans are also skeptical about the incident and stated that it has nothing to do with the game. A user named reece (X/@reece_us) commented that Spotify’s back-end setting allows random users to change others’ profiles without their permission.

Another user, Elevatorisbest (X/@Elevatorisbest), also commented that it seemed like an outside job.

Users kevon jackson (X/@kevonjackson7) and Noah Gooley (X/@XCHF5454282) stated that there is still time for the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2.

While the community is optimistic about the incident, readers are advised to keep their expectations low as Rockstar Games is yet to confirm Anita Ward’s involvement in GTA 6.

There were many song predictions before the first trailer, and the same cycle seems to be repeating once again.

