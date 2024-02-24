GTA 6 trailer 2 hype rises as singer Anita Ward seems to be connected with it

While GTA 6 fans are desperate to hear something from Rockstar Games, a new revelation has excited the community. Famous American singer Anita Ward seems to have updated her Spotify banner with the Grand Theft Auto 6 logo. Notably, the developers have previously used one of her songs in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas.

Using the GTA 6 logo for her official Spotify banner could signify her involvement in the upcoming title. Some fans also speculate that Rockstar Games might be planning to use one of her songs for Grand Theft Auto 6's second trailer. This could be true as the developer is known for using iconic songs in their games.

This article will dive deeper into the story and explore all the fan reactions and what the community has to say about these speculations.

Note: Since the information has not been proven, readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

Rockstar Games might use Anita Ward's song in the upcoming GTA 6 trailer 2

Expand Tweet

While some fans speculate that Rockstar Games might go with the Ring My Bell song by Anita Ward for the GTA 6 trailer 2, others believe it could be another tune since the former was used in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas. However, changing her Spotify banner to the GTA 6 logo could allude to her contribution to the upcoming title.

As mentioned before, Rockstar Games tends to incorporate music from popular and iconic singers into their games. Almost every Grand Theft Auto title has amazing songs that were either used in the trailer or can be heard on the in-game radio.

While Rockstar Games has not yet revealed a Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 release date, the community speculates that Anita Ward updating her Spotify banner with the game's logo could indicate that it's not too far away.

Fans quickly shared their reactions to this new information on social media. While most users have deemed this true and believe that the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer 2 might be close, others remain skeptical.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Comment byu/AlilBitTall from discussion inGamingLeaksAndRumours Expand Post

While there is no concrete release date information, fans speculate that Rockstar Games might release the second trailer in May 2024. To that end, Anita Ward changing her banner could very well be a sign.

However, readers should take any information with a grain of salt, given the many baseless rumors floating across the internet regarding the upcoming title and its second trailer.

Check out our other Grand Theft Auto 6 articles:

Worries about GTA 6 Online || Leaked features || Disk version seemingly confirmed || Release date predictions || Grand Theft Auto 6 age rating || Story ending predictions ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you think Rockstar Games might re-use Anita Ward's song in GTA 6? Yes, they might Nah, I don't think they will 0 votes