How could the GTA 6 story possibly end: Everything known so far

Although GTA 6 has quite some time to be released, fans have speculated about its story. The first official trailer showcased the protagonist-duo and shed some light on what players can expect from the plot. However, there wasn't enough content in the minute-and-a-half-long video for the community to get anything concrete.

But this hasn't stopped fans from forming various theories and speculating about how Grand Theft Auto 6's story might end. While most of them are quite weak, some feel probable.

This article will discuss some theories and see if they might be true.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

What could happen at the end of GTA 6?

Rockstar Games has a habit of crafting spectacular ending missions for all their games. This has been true for all the Grand Theft Auto titles as well. GTA 5 even offered players three choices with separate endings. Now, fans have devised theories about how Grand Theft Auto 6 might end.

The first theory is about the GTA 6 trailer showing Lucia's story backward. The video starts with the female protagonist in prison being questioned by an official. She was in an orange jumpsuit, pointing out she was serving a sentence.

So, fans speculate this could be one of the possible endings of Grand Theft Auto 6. After all the heists and illegal missions, Lucia might get caught and go to prison. On the other hand, this could be one of the game's first missions as well.

A second theory suggests players might have to pick between Lucia and Jason at the end. This could mean one of them dies at the hands of the other, giving GTA 6 a sad ending. Rockstar Games could use such a cutscene to pull the curtains on the game.

However, since most fans are sure that the game's story is based on the infamous couple Bonnie and Clyde, Grand Theft Auto 6 could have another sad ending where Lucia and Jason get killed by the cops at the end of a thrilling chase.

This theory is also gaining reactions because the official trailer art has a car with bullet holes that fans associate with what Bonnie and Clyde's vehicle looked like after they were killed. However, there is no concrete proof to back these theories.

As said, Rockstar Games has not revealed any more information about the protagonists or how the game might end. Naturally, fans are waiting for them to release GTA 6 trailer 2 and share more information about the map and characters.

