GTA 6 trailer revolves around a Bonnie and Clyde story, here’s what it means

Apart from the brightly colored canvas of the GTA 6 trailer's settings and exuberant character, what quickly caught my eye was the Bonnie and Clyde story it revolves around. The clip repeatedly brought the action back to these two, weaving the viewer's experience through their relationship and the game world. A playable female protagonist has been confirmed, and we're surely in for a ride.

GTA 6 trailer 1 was released half a day before schedule, catching everyone off guard. The clip was leaked before that, forcing Rockstar Games to decide on officially releasing it on YouTube. In less than 10 hours of being posted, the video has nearly 50 million views.

Bonnie and Clyde rings through GTA 6 trailer 1

The upcoming game will have two protagonists. On the one hand is Lucia, the first female protagonist in the series' history. The other character is her partner, who's yet to be named. Both embark on a crime spree involving car chases and robbery.

While we don't get to know much about the latter, we find bits and pieces about Lucia. Seemingly of Latin American descent, she starts the clip behind bars, blaming it on "bad luck." The clip then shows various scenes around the fictional city for a minute before springing the action to the couple.

They're seen driving away in a car as cop cars whiz past them. We can hear Lucia saying:

"The only way we're gonna get through this is by sticking together, being a team."

GTA 6 protagonists (Image via Rockstar Games)

Next, we see them walking with intent through with masks on. The scene changes to Lucia lying on her partner and asking, "Trust?" to which he positively replies, "Trust." The trailer ends with them armed and bursting through the doors of a store.

Bonnie Parker and Clyde Barrow are infamous characters in American history after their spree of robberies involving cars, banks, stores, funeral homes, and more. These crimes make them the perfect inspiration for a GTA protagonist duo, giving Rockstar Games plenty of opportunity to explore the couple's history or tell their version.

While the mayhem and madness of their violent tactics and the everyday life of the fictional setting, her voice-over and one intimate moment ground the story into the bond they share. Amid the chaos and cacophony, it's just the two of them.

GTA 6 Bonnie and Clyde-inspired characters (Image via Rockstar Games || United States Library of Congress)

Bonnie and Clyde were characterized as "public enemies" and met their demise at the hands of the police in an ambush. If the studio is being faithful to the historical account, this might hint at whether we will see a tragic ending.

GTA 6 is slated to arrive sometime in 2025. While there has not been confirmation as of yet, the release date announcement will likely take place in the latter half of 2024.

