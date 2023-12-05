GTA 6 release date announcement: When can fans expect official release date to be announced?

While the GTA 6 trailer 1 is finally here (Rockstar Games dropped it early), there has been no concrete release date confirmed for the game. The clip does say that the game will come out sometime in 2025. But when might that be? We gathered all the available information together and speculated when we might hear from Rockstar Games regarding the official release date.

GTA 6 release date announcement [speculations]

After a flurry of action and characters, the trailer 1 ends with the line "Coming 2025." While this would likely disappoint many as Rockstar Games skips out on providing a release date and pre-order details, it still is a concrete release window for fans to get excited about.

GTA 5 was first confirmed by the studio on October 25, 2011, through an announcement on their website and X (formerly) Twitter feed. It took them a little more than a year to confirm a Q2 2013 release for the game on October 30, 2012.

GTA 5 missed its initial release window, however. On January 31, 2012, Rockstar Games announced a release date of September 17, explaining the game needed a little more polish.

If we anticipate a similar timeline with GTA 6, we will likely hear about the official release date around November/December 2023. It can be through a trailer, a special event, or even tying up with The Game Awards. Following the same logic, the game will likely have an initial release date set for early 2025, which, depending on development progress, might get delayed to Fall 2025 or Q3 2025.

Readers need to keep in mind these are heavily based on past practices and conjectures. Rockstar Games might be forced to release major information if they are leaked early, similar to trailer 1. Players are, for now, eager to find out when they can start pre-ordering GTA 6.

We will keep this article updated when relevant information comes along.

