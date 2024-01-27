Will GTA 6 be M Rated: Everything known so far

GTA 6 has been the buzz of the internet even before Rockstar Games rolled out the first official trailer on December 2023. And now, fans wonder if the game will be M-rated, similar to its predecessor. Well, as it turns out, most of the community believes that the upcoming title will receive an M or R+ rating, making it strictly for adult audiences.

This has been the case for most of the Grand Theft Auto titles, including GTA 5, 4, and San Andreas, for good reasons. All these games have tons of violence, gore, use of narcotics, and s*xually explicit scenes or references. This will undoubtedly be the case for Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

`Disclaimer: The information provided in the article is based on rumors and speculations. Readers are advised to take it with a grain of salt.

GTA 6 will most likely be rated M or R

As mentioned before, the upcoming GTA 6 may receive an M or other higher ratings from official organizations and the publisher. Being a Grand Theft Auto title, the game will have violence and gore along with the use of narcotics. These alone puts the title in the adult use category.

While there were rumors about the Australian government providing the MA15+ rating to the game, the community has deduced that this is most likely fake as the information surfaced around April 2023. Since the actual ratings of the game will change or be affected after the full content is available to the public, nothing can be set in concrete at the moment.

However, as mentioned before, Rockstar Games may themselves put the M rating on the game before releasing it. The first official GTA 6 trailer had many details and showcased the chaos players would encounter during their gameplay, including riots and violence.

Things will become clear as the studio releases more trailers and information about the game. There were also rumors suggesting the game would be using a facial recognition feature to determine the player's age. This, however, has not been confirmed and most probably would not be implemented for many reasons.

Given all the factors mentioned above, it will hardly be a surprise if the game turns out to be M-rated. This will mean that only legal adults (17+ in the US and 18+ in other regions) will be able to purchase it. While Rockstar Games might try to reduce this restriction, most of the organizations will be against it.

However, Grand Theft Auto 6 could also have an R15 rating, making it suitable for an audience of 15 years or older. However, this will most likely get overturned, similar to the previous Grand Theft Auto titles.

However, these rumors have not reduced the hype for the upcoming iteration in the series at all, which is quite evident by the records that the first official trailer of GTA 6 has broken.

