GTA 6 trailer records: Every huge milestone the game has already achieved

The GTA 6 trailer has been a buzz on the internet since its release on December 5, 2023. It broke several records in a small amount of time, which is quite an impressive task, regardless of GTA's status. The video crossed the 150 million views mark in under 12 days and has left almost every big AAA title's trailer behind by a huge margin. Naturally, fans are excited about other records that the upcoming title's first trailer has smashed.

Well, players will be happy to know that there are a bunch of records that Rockstar Games has broken and several other milestones that the GTA 6 trailer has reached ever since it rolled out. This article will highlight all of them and share some insight about others that it may soon break.

GTA 6 trailer records: Everything you need to know

Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time, and fans can't wait for Rockstar Games to release the game in 2025. However, before that happens, the first will have broken several records. At the moment, it already has several milestones under its belt.

1) The most watched non-music video on YouTube

Expand Tweet

The first record that the GTA 6 trailer broke was of Mr. Beast as it claimed the title of the most-watched non-music video on YouTube. He tweeted this news himself, informing fans about the game taking over his position. At that moment, the trailer had 92 million views in 24 hours.

2) Surpassed 150 million views on the trailer

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer surpassed the 50 million views mark on YouTube under 12 days, which is a huge milestone for any video game trailer. While there are a couple of them with more views, they have been out for many years. So, fans are hopeful that the GTA 6 trailer will continue to amass more views.

3) It broke 3 Guinness World Records

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer managed to get noticed by Guinness World of Records as it smashed three records in a short amount of time. They confirmed this news in a tweet, informing the fans about the achievement. These are the records that were broken:

The most viewed video game reveal video on YouTube in 24 hours with 90,421,491 views.

The most liked video game trailer on YouTube with 8.9 million likes in 24 hours.

The most viewed non-music video on YouTube in 24 hours (as mentioned before).

4) Most liked trailer on YouTube

Expand Tweet

The Grand Theft Auto 6 reveal also became the most-liked trailer on YouTube, beating Dil Bechara (a Bollywood movie). It currently has more than 10 million likes, which is quite an achievement for a video game's first trailer. It is even more impressive because the video is only 1:30 minutes long.

With the already impressive feats, fans believe that the GTA 6 map will also be revealed soon. Most players are desperately waiting for Rockstar Games to roll out the game before the expected time.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Have you watched the GTA 6 trailer multiple times? Yes, I have and I love it No, just once 0 votes