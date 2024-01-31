5 cars that GTA 6 is seemingly bringing back from previous titles

While the motorhead community is excited to know what new and returning vehicles Rockstar Games will introduce in GTA 6, the first official trailer has already given a glimpse of some old cars from the franchise. These appeared not only in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant but also in the older titles.

However, the trailer only hinted at their existence and looks. The community has yet to learn about what new features Rockstar Games will introduce in the vehicles. So, this article lists five old cars seemingly returning to GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

Bravado Banshee, Oceanic, and three other cars that are returning in GTA 6

1) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is one of the legendary cars in the franchise. Rockstar Games introduced it in Grand Theft Auto 3, and it continues to appear on all other major titles. The car was spotted multiple times in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, seemingly confirming its return.

In Grand Theft Auto Online, the Bravado Banshee received two major changes. You can convert it to the Bravado Banshee 900R version or the Bravado Banshee HSW version. However, as of now, only the base version can be seen in the first trailer.

2) Grotti Cheetah Classic

The Grotti Cheetah Classic is an upgraded version of the Grotti Cheetah. While the base version was not seen in the trailer, the Classic version is certainly one of the returning cars in GTA 6. It was seen in the trailer with a white (primary color) and black (secondary color) body.

Fans are excited to see it as the base model Cheetah, an iconic car in the 3D Universe titles, especially in GTA Vice City. However, whether Rockstar Games will add the base car is still a mystery. Nonetheless, the Grotti Cheetah Classic will certainly be a popular car in the game due to its performance output.

3) Schyster PMP 700

The PMP 700 as seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The Schyster PMP is a popular car from Grand Theft Auto 4. While Rockstar Games didn't add it in the latest game, it will certainly be one of the new additions in GTA 6. The studio also improved the vehicle from the 2008 title.

While Grand Theft Auto 4 has the Schyster PMP 600, the upcoming game will have its upgraded version, the Schyster PMP 700. The car was seen many times in the trailer. Eagle-eyed fans also noticed the inclusion of the vehicle's unique customizations.

4) Oceanic

Expand Tweet

The Oceanic is a long-forgotten vehicle that first appeared in Vice City and was never seen after Vice City Stories. However, Rockstar Games revived it and added it to the trailer for the upcoming game. Eagle-eyed fans immediately recognized the car, and it became one of the most iconic references in the GTA 6 trailer.

In Grand Theft Auto Vice City, the Oceanic always appeared parked outside the Ocean View Hotel on Ocean Drive. The same pattern was also seen in the GTA 6 trailer, which made the fans nostalgic.

5) Bravado Buffalo STX

The Bravado Buffalo STX is one of the most popular cars in Grand Theft Auto Online, and Rockstar Games has also added it to the upcoming game. In the current multiplayer game, it is a four-seater muscle car that can be equipped with Imani Tech features.

The car's performance is remarkable, as it can reach a top speed of 126.25 mph or 203.18 km/h with full upgrades. However, the community has yet to learn about the car's performance stats in the upcoming game. The GTA 6 trailer 2 should demonstrate more features of the car.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Are you excited to know more about these cars in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes