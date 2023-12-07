GTA 6: List of all real-life references you might have missed in the trailer

The GTA 6 trailer is jam-packed with many things, and there are chances that most fans have missed various elements Rockstar Games included in it. The 1:30-minute-long video included 47 shots that showed the HD Universe Vice City along with some parts of the state of Leonida. Interestingly, there were many real-life references that people outside of the US may have missed.
This article lists all real-life references and events that Rockstar Games depicted in the first GTA 6 trailer.
All real-life references that you can find in the GTA 6 trailer
The first thing you will notice in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is the inclusion of a new social media platform. There were various shots where a video-sharing platform similar to real-life Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat was shown. However, this could also be Rockstar improving Snapmatic to match modern standards.
Interestingly, most references were also shown as the video-sharing platform’s content. The first one was an animal control officer pulling an alligator out of a swimming pool. This was a reference to the same incident that happened in Florida.
The second video showed a woman twerking on a moving car’s roof. This was also a reference to the real-life incident that happened in March 2017.
In one of the following shots from the GTA 6 trailer, you can see an alligator entering a convenience store. This was a reference to when an alligator was found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in June 2022.
Another short video from an account named PlanetLeonidaMan showed an almost-naked fat man running from a cop through a gas station. It refers to a similar incident where a naked man with a machete tried to steal items from others in August 2022.
The Grand Theft Auto trailer showed another almost-naked man watering his garden on a rainy day. A similar incident happened in September 2018 as reported by CBS News Miami.
An elderly woman was also seen wielding two hammers in front of a car. This refers to the Dual Hammer Karen video that went viral in June 2020.
Lastly, the GTA 6 trailer showed a convict that resembles the Florida Joker.
These references have made fans excited to explore them once Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S consoles, and PC. However, a confirmed date has yet to be announced.
