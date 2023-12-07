GTA 6: List of all real-life references you might have missed in the trailer

The GTA 6 trailer is jam-packed with many things, and there are chances that most fans have missed various elements Rockstar Games included in it. The 1:30-minute-long video included 47 shots that showed the HD Universe Vice City along with some parts of the state of Leonida. Interestingly, there were many real-life references that people outside of the US may have missed.

This article lists all real-life references and events that Rockstar Games depicted in the first GTA 6 trailer.

All real-life references that you can find in the GTA 6 trailer

The first thing you will notice in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is the inclusion of a new social media platform. There were various shots where a video-sharing platform similar to real-life Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat was shown. However, this could also be Rockstar improving Snapmatic to match modern standards.

The alligator pool incident depicted in the trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, CNN)

Interestingly, most references were also shown as the video-sharing platform’s content. The first one was an animal control officer pulling an alligator out of a swimming pool. This was a reference to the same incident that happened in Florida.

Woman twerking on car roof incident depicted in the trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, X/Billy Corben)

The second video showed a woman twerking on a moving car’s roof. This was also a reference to the real-life incident that happened in March 2017.

The wandering alligator depicted in the trailer (Image via Reddit/Bradbrad7)

In one of the following shots from the GTA 6 trailer, you can see an alligator entering a convenience store. This was a reference to when an alligator was found wandering in a Walmart parking lot in June 2022.

The naked running man depicted in the trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, Fox35)

Another short video from an account named PlanetLeonidaMan showed an almost-naked fat man running from a cop through a gas station. It refers to a similar incident where a naked man with a machete tried to steal items from others in August 2022.

The naked gardening man depicted in the trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, CBS News Miami)

The Grand Theft Auto trailer showed another almost-naked man watering his garden on a rainy day. A similar incident happened in September 2018 as reported by CBS News Miami.

Dual Hammer Karen as depicted in the GTA 6 trailer (Image via Reddit/Bradbrad7)

An elderly woman was also seen wielding two hammers in front of a car. This refers to the Dual Hammer Karen video that went viral in June 2020.

A character resembling the Florida Joker in the trailer (Images via Rockstar Games, Lawrence Sullivan)

Lastly, the GTA 6 trailer showed a convict that resembles the Florida Joker.

These references have made fans excited to explore them once Rockstar Games releases GTA 6 on PS5, Xbox Series X|S consoles, and PC. However, a confirmed date has yet to be announced.

