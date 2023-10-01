5 fastest legendary cars in GTA Online (October 2023)

GTA Online has many fast cars that you can either purchase or steal from the streets. Rockstar Games also includes new vehicles in the multiplayer game with seasonal updates. While most new cars are faster than the old ones, there are still some legendary ones in the game that give tough competition to the new additions. Most of these legendary were also part of various other Grand Theft Auto titles.

This article lists five of the fastest legendary cars you can find in GTA Online in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions. The list also includes discontinued cars that may return in the future.

5 fastest legendary cars to drive in GTA Online in 2023

1) Bravado Banshee

The Bravado Banshee is an OG vehicle that has been a part of many Grand Theft Auto games. It has always been recognized as a fast car and maintains the same image in GTA Online as well. Rockstar Games offers various models and variants of the OG Banshee that have different top speeds.

While its normal top speed (PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC) is 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h, its HSW variant (PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S) can reach up to 153.00 mph or 246.23 km/h. It is also a prominent race car and a drift car in the multiplayer game.

2) Grotti Cheetah

The Cheetah was one of the first supercars to be added to the series, and it still has a dedicated fan following in GTA Online. With full upgrades, the Grotti Cheetah can run at a top speed of 120.25 mph or 193.52 km/h, which is faster than most new cars in 2023.

The car has been in the series since Grand Theft Auto 3 and appeared in almost all titles. It is one of the most dominant race cars in GTA Online. The Cheetah has quick acceleration and can reach 0-60 km/h in 4.63 seconds.

3) Vapid Bullet

The Bullet is known for its design and unique exhaust notes. It is a sports coupe car in GTA Online that can reach a top speed of 118.75 mph or 191.11 km/h. It has a flat and boxy design helping it to glide through traffic easily. You can also finish a lap in just 1:08.034 minutes.

The Bullet is a popular free-roaming car since the San Andreas era. It is based on the real-life Ford GT. While the engine model is unknown, the car has a rear-wheel drive layout powered by a five-speed transmission box. You can easily spot and steal the car while roaming the streets of Los Santos.

4) Pegassi Infernus

The Pegassi Infernus is one of the OG supercars in GTA Online based on the real-life Lamborghini Murcielago, Lamborghini Diablo, and Pagani Zonda. It has a flat aerodynamic design that helps the car reach a top speed of 117.75 mph or 189.50 km/h. It is one of the most popular choices of players to drive while in free roam.

The Infernus has gone through various under-the-hood changes throughout the series. However, its design and exhaust notes are still easily recognizable. In GTA Online, it has a six-speed transmission box that controls all four wheels of the car. You can confidently use it to compete in race missions.

5) Pfister Comet

The Comet is an OG vehicle that has been in the series since Vice City. However, it is mostly recognized as Niko Bellic’s car from GTA 4. In Grand Theft Auto 5 Online, the Pfister Comet is a prominent sports car based on the real-life Porsche 911.

When fully upgraded, you can drive the car to a top speed of 119.50 mph or 192.32 km/h. At this speed, it takes the Comet 1:05.130 minutes to finish a lap. You can also take the car to Benny's Original Motor Works garage to upgrade it into different variants.

