5 reasons to experience GTA 5 story mode once again

GTA 5 has one of the best stories among all Grand Theft Auto games, and it is still loved by players after 10 years. Rockstar Games tried a different approach to narrate the story, and it was well received by the community. You can experience almost the same thrill every time you play the game. Although the studio hasn’t announced its next iteration yet, the current game’s Story Mode is enough to keep players engaged.

This article lists five reasons you should play GTA 5 Story Mode again in 2023.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

Five reasons to restart GTA 5 Story Mode again in 2023

1) The storyline has many surprise moments

The GTA 5 Story Mode has many unexpected moments that still surprise players. The artificial intelligence of the game makes the missions feel unique every time you replay them. While the main plot remains the same, the open world and surrounding objects slightly change to give you a fresh feel.

The NPCs also react differently than in previous instances. Moreover, the AI creates new scenes based on how you react in the game. If you have never replayed the Story Mode, you are certainly missing out on these surprises included by Rockstar Games.

2) To experience the enhanced graphics

Grand Theft Auto 5 has been re-released multiple times, and each iteration has significant graphics improvements. The latest one is called GTA 5 Expanded and Enhanced, which is available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles. It provides the best graphical experience you can ever enjoy in the game.

If you have never tried the Expanded and Enhanced version so far, you should do so to enjoy the Story Mode even more. The latest version includes ray tracing, 4K resolution, enhanced vegetation, special visual effects, and many more. It will surely make the action-packed missions of GTA 5 more engaging.

3) The game offers different approaches

Rockstar Games implemented multiple approaches to most of the missions in GTA 5 Story Mode. Each mission gives you two or three choices, out of which you can select only one. The story will move forward with the approach you choose, but you can replay the game to try the other approaches that were not explored earlier.

Each approach generates a slightly different outcome for the game. While they may not be cannon events, it is fun to explore the game to the fullest. You can also create your own approaches to some of the missions. The open world of the game gives you the liberty to enjoy it according to your own gameplay style.

4) To find out all the hidden contents

While most players leave the game after completing the Story Mode, Rockstar Games includes surprise content for those who like to go above and beyond playing the game. There are many hidden missions and content in GTA 5 that do not appear until you meet the perfect condition to spawn them.

You can play the Epsilon Program missions, Bigfoot missions, Leonora Johnson’s murder mystery mission, and explore many other hidden contents in the game. The stock market in the game is a hidden gem that most players overlook. You can also discover various Easter eggs in GTA 5 by playing the main story and Strangers and Freaks missions.

5) To try speedrun tricks

Speedrunning Grand Theft Auto 5 is a very popular game mode that allows you to discover various tricks hidden from normal players’ perspectives. There is a dedicated community of speedrunners for the game that regularly tries to find new ways to complete the game faster.

If you have never tried any speedrun tricks before, you should do so in 2023 to see how the game’s AI reacts when you don’t take the traditional way. Moreover, speedrunning is one of the best ways to revise the game’s plot before Rockstar announces the GTA 6 release date.

Poll : Have you ever replayed GTA 5 Story Mode? Yes No 0 votes