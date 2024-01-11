All confirmed GTA 6 animals from the trailer so far

The Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 trailer gave the gaming community its first glimpse at Rockstar Games’ upcoming project, and fans continue to find more details from it. While the characters, locations, and vehicles were the most obvious findings, eagle-eyed fans have also discovered and documented various animals from the trailer.

The full list is yet to be discovered. However, the number of different animals found in the one-minute-30-second-long trailer has already impressed the Grand Theft Auto player base. This article lists all the animals that have been spotted so far.

List of all animals seen in the GTA 6 trailer

While fans continue to speculate on the details of the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer, according to a thread posted on GTA Forums by PauloJz, the following animals can be spotted in the video:

European herring gull (Larus Argentatus)

Loggerhead sea turtle (Caretta caretta)

Common bottlenose dolphin (Tursiops truncatus)

Tiger Shark (Galeocerdo cuvier)

Brown Pelican (Pelecanus occidentalis)

American Flamingo (Phoenicopterus ruber L.)

Spotted duck (Anas fulvigula)

Pink heron (Platalea ajaja)

Miniature Pincher dog

Green Iguana (Iguana iguana)

West Indian manatee (trichechus)

North American alligator (Alligator mississippiensis)

Key-deer (Odocoileus virginianus clavium)

Wild pig (Sus scrofa)

Unknown urban birds

According to another Reddit user named u/Federico1459, bats were also seen in the trailer roaming in the dark within the map of GTA 6 Vice City. The following is the full-size scene where you can spot a bat-like bird in the left corner.

A bat flying across Vice City as seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Rockstar Games has been developing the upcoming Grand Theft Auto title for over a decade, and fans have high expectations for it. The GTA 6 trailer broke many records and wowed fans with its detailed open world. The studio even added the following scene in the video to showcase the upcoming game's mesmerizing flora and fauna.

The different types of flora and fauna seen in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

It is worth noting that the Grand Theft Auto 5 map includes 28 different species of animals. They are divided into those hailing from land, air, and sea. Bigfoot or Sasquatch are also a part of the game, but whether as a human or an animal is a complicated matter. Meanwhile, the Loch Santos Monster can also be spotted sometimes on the coast of the Cayo Perico island in Grand Theft Auto Online.

The gaming community is expecting more detailed wildlife in the upcoming game, and the trailer gave a promising impression. Real-life Miami and Florida are known for their crazy wildlife, and Rockstar Games should bring these features to GTA 6 as well.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want Rockstar to add more animal species in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes