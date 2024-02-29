5 Vice City gangs we can expect to see in GTA 6

Since GTA 6 is returning to Vice City, fans might be wondering which Vice City gangs and criminal organizations they will get to see in the upcoming game. The criminal underworld has always been the primary focus of the GTA series, so it's inevitable that you'll come across many gangs in the titles. As a fictional representation of Miami in the Rockstar universe, Vice City has its own share of criminal gangs.

So, here's a list of some of the Vice City gangs and criminal elements you might get to see in GTA 6. Most of these have been present in the previous titles that took place in Vice City, and Rockstar usually brings back the 3D Universe gangs into the HD Universe games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

5 Vice City gangs that might end up in GTA 6

1) Cubans

The Cubans, who were later referred to as Los Cabrones in Vice City Stories, are a Cuban-American street gang based in Little Havana. They're one of only two Vice City gangs who are an ally to Tommy Vercetti. Their leader, Umberto Robina, voiced by popular actor Danny Trejo, is among the funniest GTA characters ever introduced.

Although Tommy helps the Cubans in their fight against the Haitians, a clear winner in the feud isn't revealed by the end of the story. As such, fans are looking forward to learning more about it in GTA 6. The Cubans and their leader greatly respect Tommy, considering him their equal. They were very likely inspired by the Marielito gangs of the '80s, who were formed by immigrants from Cuba.

2) Haitians

The Haitians are one of the biggest Vice City gangs, and they're based in Little Haiti. They are in war with the Cubans over control of Little Havana. Auntie Poulet, the leader, administers mind-altering drugs to Tommy, making him a pawn in their struggle against the Cubans.

However, after siding with the Cubans, Vercetti slaughters members of the Haitian gang and utterly destroys their massive drug manufacturing facility. This ends Tommy's links with Poulet and the gang, and the Haitians become openly hostile to him. The Haitians seem to be inspired by Zoe Pound, a Miami-based street gang formed by Haitian immigrants.

3) Vice City Bikers

Before The Lost MC and Angels of Death, Rockstar Games introduced the Vice City Bikers, an outlaw motorcycle club that owns and operates several businesses in Downtown Vice City and Vice Point. They're led by a charismatic man called "Big" Mitch Baker, and they eventually become allies to Tommy in the course of the story.

The motorcycle club operates out of The Greasy Chopper, a Biker-themed bar in Downtown Vice City. This Vice City gang seems to be heavily inspired by the Hells Angels, the renowned US-based biker gang that has an international presence. GTA 6 is almost certain to feature a motorcycle club as one of the Vice City gangs, so it might as well be this one.

4) Vice City Triads

The Vice City Triads are a minor gang in Vice City that don't have a visible presence in the city and only appear during missions. They're shown to be involved in counterfeiting, delivering printing plates of money to a criminal organization known as the Counterfeit Syndicate.

Asian-American gangs have always been an afterthought in most GTA titles, but they're consistently present in all mainline titles. This is why the Vice City Triads, or some other Asian-American gang, might make a reappearance in GTA 6.

5) The Mafia

The Mafia have a major presence in almost every Grand Theft Auto title, and this is also the case with GTA Vice City. Although they don't have a presence in the city itself like the other Vice City gangs, the Forelli Crime Family is shown to be a looming threat to Tommy in the storyline. Tommy himself was an associate and was sent to Vice City by the boss, Sonny Forelli.

The game ends with Tommy killing Sonny and his group of mob enforcers. The Forelli Crime Family don't exist in the HD Universe, but Rockstar could easily replace them with some other Mafia family in GTA 6.

Miami is home to a number of active Mafia families, so there's plenty of inspiration. Since Rockstar has reportedly reached the end stage of GTA 6 development, all of the Vice City gangs have probably already been created.

Check out our other GTA guides and articles:

Why GTA Vice City is still popular || Trailer 2 song || Trailer 2 tease || New types of weapons || Most brutal moments || Mistakes in Vice City

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see Vice City gangs in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes