5 of the funniest comic relief GTA characters, ranked

The GTA series often has some serious storylines with some grim undertones, but this doesn't mean that the series doesn't have humor. In fact, it's quite the opposite, as humor is what defines the Grand Theft Auto series. Almost everything in the Rockstar Games Universe is a satire of real-world elements, filled with caricatures, parody commercials, and fake brands.

However, what's memorable is the hilarious characters, some of whom have even become internet staples and a part of meme culture. So here's a list of the funniest characters in the GTA series who were meant to serve as comic relief.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Five most hilarious comic relief characters in the GTA series

5) Umberto Robina

First introduced in GTA Vice City and then reappearing in Vice City Stories, Umberto Robina is the leader of the Cubans street gang and an ally of Tommy Vercetti and Victor Vance. He's always shown trying to prove how macho he is, only to end up being borderline homoerotic. As such, he often becomes the butt of the joke.

Umberto is voiced by legendary actor Danny Trejo, and the character also has an uncanny resemblance to him. Robina is the perfect example of a comic relief, and a truly hilarious one.

4) Brucie Kibbutz

Kibbutz appears in almost every HD Universe title, either physically or through the in-game radio, following his debut in GTA 4. He is shown to be a frequent steroid abuser, which results in "roid rage" quite often. Brucie, in many ways, is like a spiritual successor of Umberto Robina. He is depicted as an insecure man who often needs to show off how macho he is.

Like Robina, his sexuality is also depicted as the butt of ridicule. He constantly keeps reminding Niko about how much he likes women, yet comes off as a closeted bisexual at times.

3) Big Smoke

Rockstar made Big Smoke in such a way that players will start to adore him as soon as they get to know him. He has some of the most hilarious moments in GTA San Andreas, such as when he's busy eating while Sweet, Ryder, and CJ try to fend off the Ballas. However, it's later revealed that he was a traitor all along, and his actions (or lack thereof) reflected this.

For instance, his notorious food order, one of the most popular memes ever, was just a ruse to buy the Ballas some time. That said, Smoke is an absolute gold mine of comedy, and some of his quotes like: "All we had to do was follow the damn train CJ" will forever remain in the hearts of GTA fans.

2) Lamar Davis

GTA 5 doesn't quite hit right when it comes to comedy. Michael's humor falls flat and often comes off as corny, even though Ned Luke absolutely nailed the performance. The same can be said of Trevor Phillips, whose actor, Steven Ogg, perfectly understood the role of the psychotic killer, but the character and his actions are made too edgy at times.

This isn't the case with Lamar, a gangbanger from the hood who is also Franklin's closest friend. Lamar roasts Franklin during the mission "Franklin and Lamar," calling out his "yee-yee ass haircut" and leaving the latter visibly confused. This has become one of the most popular memes ever made, and Rockstar, acknowledging the popularity, reenacted a similar scene in GTA Online's The Contract DLC.

1) Love Fist

Love Fist is a parody of a typical hair metal band from the 80s, but like all such satires, Rockstar took it a notch further. It's revealed in GTA Vice City that lead vocalist Jezz Torrent supposedly used to have sex with sheep, drummer Dick sleeps in bunny pajamas, guitarist Percy loves the pop band Duran Duran, and bassist Willy enjoys wearing women's underwear.

They all speak in exaggerated, funny accents, and their antics reveal that they're nothing but posers despite how they pretend to be. The band also has their own songs added to the in-game radio.

