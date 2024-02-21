GTA Liberty City Stories mod adds completely new story, characters, and more

GTA Liberty City Stories is often overlooked in the hugely popular video game series, as it was initially released as a handheld title on the PSP. However, it is now receiving the attention it deserves, particularly from modders who have released a large-scale total conversion of the game. This new GTA Liberty City Stories mod is called Sindacco Chronicles and is only available for the PSP version.

This article explores more about the mod and the features it offers.

GTA Liberty City Stories total conversion mod revamps the game

Since the announcement and subsequent official trailer of GTA 6, fans have been eagerly awaiting the game's expected release in 2025. It's also reinvigorated the interest in older Grand Theft Auto titles, making this the perfect time to revisit GTA Liberty City Stories. The handheld title was released for the PSP in 2005 and was later ported to the PS2 and mobile devices (Android and iOS).

Now, a team of Grand Theft Auto modders called Barcode Studia has brought a high-quality mod that completely revamps the game, bringing with it a whole new story, new and old characters, and new features and activities.

The mod, called Sindacco Chronicles, feels like an expansion from Rockstar itself, as it makes use of existing characters and subplots from the GTA universe while implementing it in a lore-friendly manner.

The story takes place in the backdrop of Liberty City Stories, and like Grand Theft Auto 5, there are multiple playable protagonists. As the name suggests, most of it is centered around the Sindacco Crime Family, unlike in Liberty City Stories, where the protagonist, Toni, was an associate of the Leone Crime Family. This allows players to experience the familiar Mafia feud from a completely different angle.

The protagonists include Joseph Daniel "JD" O'Toole, a well-known character from Liberty City Stories, and Paulie Sindacco’s two nephews, Frank and Marcus. The latter two are completely new characters who were made just for the mod. The game is played out in different chapters, with each chapter allowing you to play as one of the three heroes.

Some of Toni's missions from Liberty City Stories have also been included as a filler for the storyline, so you also play as him. There are many new side missions, including races with different types of vehicles, the Pimping side mission, a feature taken directly from Vice City Stories, and even the Snapshot collectible feature from GTA San Andreas.

The Empire Management system from Vice City Stories has also been introduced here but in a limited capacity. Players can engage in gang wars to take over a business, although these properties can't be managed.

The game has new and returning radio stations. The voiceovers are done using AI, but players can turn off the audio if they want. There's also a difficulty setting that can be chosen right at the beginning.

More details about the GTA Sindacco Chronicles mod and download links can be found on the Barcode Studia website (https://barcode-studia.ru/mods/sindacco-chronicles/).

