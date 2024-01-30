5 reasons to play GTA Liberty City Stories before GTA 6

While GTA 6 has become one of the longest-awaited video games in history, there are other popular Grand Theft Auto titles that fans can enjoy during the period. Most of the player base only knows about Grand Theft Auto 5 and other popular mainstream titles by Rockstar, like Red Dead Redemption. Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is one of the most underrated games in the franchise that has an intriguing storyline and memorable characters.

This article lists five reasons to try GTA Liberty City Stories before Rockstar Games releases Grand Theft Auto 6 in 2025.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

5 reasons why GTA Liberty City Stories is a must-try game before the release of Grand Theft Auto 6

1) To brush up on the lore

Before Rockstar Games announces the release date of GTA 6, one must note that it has been over a decade since the last Grand Theft Auto title was released. Thus, it is highly likely that most players have already forgotten the lore of the franchise. Therefore, it's a good idea to start replaying the other titles, including Liberty City Stories.

If you have played Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories before, replaying it will help you brush up the lore. First-time players will learn more about how Liberty City has developed over the years.

2) To make the waiting period enjoyable

Although the waiting period for GTA 6 is seemingly coming to an end, players still have to wait for nearly a year to get their hands on the game. Therefore, to kill time and make the waiting period enjoyable, you can start playing GTA: Liberty City Stories right away.

The game should keep you busy for at least a month or so if you play at a regular pace. Needless to say, speedrunners and players who only complete the story missions will finish it much faster. However, the game has more to offer than just the major story missions, so you should consider exploring the side content as well.

3) It has an interesting storyline

GTA Liberty City Stories’ storyline makes it one of the best games in the Grand Theft Auto series. Rockstar Games intended for it to be a prequel to Grand Theft Auto: 3 and Grand Theft Auto: Advanced, so it clearly outlines the lore of the 3D Universe Liberty City.

The game is packed with a total of 70 missions. You can also take part in side missions, find collectibles, increase character stats, and engage in many other activities. The main story explains how protagonist Toni Cipriani tries to restore balance in the underworld of Liberty City. PlayStation Portable players can also enjoy a multiplayer mode in the game.

4) Best for compact gaming

Liberty City Stories debuted as a portable game, then made its way to major consoles, and is currently available as a mobile game on Android and iOS platforms. The GTA Liberty City Stories APK file can be downloaded from the Google Play Store and played on any device that supports the game.

Since compact gaming is gradually becoming more popular with the introduction of the Steam Deck, PlayStation Portal, etc., GTA fans can enjoy Liberty City Stories as a mobile or tablet game. The controls are also well-optimized for small-screen gaming.

5) To understand upcoming Easter eggs

Grand Theft Auto games are filled with various Easter eggs that only eagle-eyed fans will find and understand. Although Rockstar Games keeps its 2D, 3D, and HD Universes separate from each other, it slides some subtle references and Easter eggs in every game.

Therefore, every fan should play Liberty City Stories so they don’t miss out on any related Easter eggs in the GTA 6 trailer 2 or the final game. As mentioned earlier, the game is very enjoyable, and finishing it just before the release of the upcoming game would be a perfect way to understand all the Easter eggs and references.

