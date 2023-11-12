GTA Liberty City Stories APK download link for Android: Real mobile game

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories is one of the most underrated GTA titles in the franchise. Although it was released on October 25, 2005, four years after the release of Grand Theft Auto 3, it acts as a prequel to the latter. It was the second portable game in the series, which was later released on Android in February 2016. Currently, you can play Liberty City Stories on the PSP, PS2, PS3, Android, and iOS.

Since Google’s Android runs on an open-source framework, many third-party and malicious websites offer an APK version of the game. This article provides the official download link of Liberty City Stories and a few interesting details about the game.

How to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android

Follow the steps below to download the official version of Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories on Android:

Open the Play Store app on your Android phone. Search any one term in the search box: GTA Liberty City Stories, Liberty City Stories. The search results may have irrelevant ads on the top. Look for the game's name, followed by the Rockstar Games tagline. Tap on the Install button.

You can also click this link to download GTA Liberty City Stories on Android.

Currently, Rockstar Games is offering the game's mobile version for free as part of the ongoing GTA+ membership benefits. If you have paid for the subscription on PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X/S, you can download and play the entire game for free.

Otherwise, Rockstar offers a 30-minute playable demo game, after which you must pay to access the full version. With the ongoing offer, the price of the game is not visible on the Play Store. However, it should cost around $5 to $7.

Interesting details about Liberty City Stories

As the name implies, the plot of GTA Liberty City Stories takes place in Liberty City in 1998. You play as Toni Cipriani, who works for Salvatore Leone of the Leone Family. Most of the characters in the game are familiar to OG fans, as they also appear in Grand Theft Auto 3.

The game tells you the story of how Liberty City turned into the place seen in the 2001 title. Rockstar Games reveals all the events and reasons that led to the happenings of Grand Theft Auto 3. Toni Cipriani’s life also goes through a roller-coaster ride before he becomes one of the highest-ranking members of the Leone Crime Family.

It is among the best games to play on mobile devices. On another note, many fans are hoping the forthcoming Rockstar title is made available on mobile devices as well. However, the GTA 6 leaked footage indicates that may not be the case for the time being.

