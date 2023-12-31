How to play GTA San Andreas USA map with mods

GTA San Andreas has countless total conversion mods that add a new map to the game, but one project aims to capture Rockstar Games' version of the United States. Called the Stars and Stripes mod, it expands the San Andreas map drastically, adding several cities from many different Rockstar titles. For instance, this includes Bullworth from Bully and Carcer City from Manhunt.

It also combines all the 3D Universe titles, merging Liberty City, Vice City, and San Andreas in the same game. With that in mind, here's how to install the Stars and Stripes mod for San Andreas to play the game with a USA map. Players should note that the mod is a work in progress, as the map is quite massive, and it will take a while to complete all sections of it.

How to get USA map in GTA San Andreas with mods

Before installing the Stars and Stripes total conversion mod for GTA San Andreas, players will need to downgrade their game to v1.0, and here's how to do it:

Visit the following link — http://downgraders.rockstarvision.com — and download the San Andreas Downgrader.

Choose the version that matches what you have installed on your PC (RGSC/Steam or v2).

Extract SA DOWNGRADER.rar (RGSC/Steam) or SAv2to1.rar (retail Second Edition) to the game directory and run install.bat to start downgrading.

Once done, you must run the game from the new "gta-sa.exe" v1.0 executable. The old executable shouldn't be opened, as it can undo some changes.

Once the game is downgraded, players can move into the next stage and install the mod.

Here are the steps required to install the Stars and Stripes mod for San Andreas:

Join the discord server of Porkdog Productions, the mod team responsible for making the Stars and Stripes mod, from this link: https://discord.com/invite/ztRsCmXHQ7

Go to the "downloads" channel on the server and download the latest files, which, as of the time of writing this article, is v1.4.

If you're installing an older version, you must extract all the contents to your game directory. However, with v1.4, just run "GTA S&S INSTALL.exe" and direct it to your game folder.

The installer will ask to download and install some prerequisites and fixes, which are vital for the mod to function.

Once done, you can run the modded game from the new "gta_ss.exe" executable.

If the loading screen shows Grand Theft Auto Stars and Stripes instead of the usual San Andreas logo, the mod has been installed successfully.

The mod adds several distinct regions with cities and towns from several Rockstar Games titles, including Vice City and GTA 3. Liberty City is to the north-eastern section, and Bullworth, the town from Bully, is to its north.

There's Carcer City from Manhunt and even Cottonmouth from Manhunt 2, closer to Vice City. There's also an Everglades-like wetlands region near Vice City. This region was never introduced in the 3D Universe, but the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed a similar biome in its HD recreation of the state of Leonida.

In other news, despite having a much bigger map, rumors suggest that the GTA 6 story is reportedly only 35-40 hours long.

