New GTA San Andreas mod aims to make it an immersive RPG

A new and interesting mod for GTA San Andreas aims to make the experience far more immersive with an all-new system for how gangs and the in-game wanted level work. The mod is called Grand Theft Auto - Crime Simulator and is currently only in the Pre-Alpha (version 0.1) stage. However, fans of the series will love the concept, as it revisits one of the most realistic games in the series and aims to make it even more immersive.

Here's everything fans need to know about this mod, including its many features, how to download it, and what it aims to improve. Those who are fans of RPGs, immersive sims, and GTA San Andreas should definitely check out Grand Theft Auto - Crime Simulator.

New GTA San Andreas mod turns the game into an immersive sim

The first thing that players will notice in this GTA San Andreas mod is the new HUD. It's been completely redesigned with a more gothic feel, giving off strong 2000s vibes. However, it doesn't feel obnoxious and is cleverly designed to only occupy one corner of the screen.

This compact design shows off several pieces of information, including new features like notoriety, movement speed, fatigue level, and even the amount of fuel left in the car. The mod author, Wind Bends Steel, has also added an INI file which can be tweaked to change the colors in the HUD or remove the gothic design completely.

Movement speed is the pace at which CJ walks or runs, and it can be increased or decreased with the mouse wheel. There are several quality-of-life changes like the ability to save anywhere, entering buildings by pressing a button instead of walking into the marker, and many more.

The most significant changes to GTA San Andreas introduced by this mod are the gangs and the wanted level system. Each gang has a hidden respect level for all the other gangs that determine their relationship. For instance, if the Grove Street Families attack the Ballas, the respect that the Ballas have for the Grove will decrease.

The worse it gets, the more they will retaliate. This also changes the dynamics with the other gangs. The Ballas' allies will aid them in combat, whereas their enemies will help the Grove. The same system also applies to the police, so the more the player attacks the cops, the more hostile they'll get in the future.

The wanted system has also been modified to include a feature called notoriety, which is quite similar to the honor system in Red Dead Redemption 2. The more crimes that CJ commits, the higher his notoriety gets. High notoriety means that NPCs will recognize CJ easily and call the cops. This can be avoided by wearing masks while committing crimes and changing outfits frequently.

This notoriety will take a while to get down, and as long as it's up, the player's wanted level will keep returning to the highest level they got during an earlier chase. The mod author states, "A notoriety of 6000 will take 120 days to completely go away."

The Grand Theft Auto - Crime Simulator mod for GTA San Andreas has several other features. For more details, players should check out the GTAForums link. The modder also has a Patreon page that allows fans to support this mod project.

Grand Theft Auto San Andreas is undoubtedly the most modded GTA game in history, and the good news is that it's getting such high-quality mods even in 2023 as Rockstar gets ready to launch GTA 6.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.