Is GTA 6 going to be like Red Dead Redemption 2? Everything known so far

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 6 is undoubtedly one of the most highly-anticipated video games, and fans of the franchise are eager to see what Rockstar Games has been cooking for the past decade. The September 2022 leaks and the official trailer have given fans high hopes for the final product. That said, the trailer has many familiar elements from past Rockstar Games titles.

Red Dead Redemption 2 is the latest standalone product from the studio, and the community is considering it a milestone to measure Rockstar Games’ improvement over the years. This article briefly discusses how GTA 6 will compare to RDR 2.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer's opinions.

Rockstar Games is expected to excel over Red Dead Redemption 2 with GTA 6

Grand Theft Auto 6 is expected to be more immersive compared to Red Dead Redemption 2. Rockstar Games is historically known for pushing the boundaries of open-world gaming with each of its titles, and the upcoming one is expected to follow suit.

Red Dead Redemption 2 was released in 2018, and it was a major improvement over GTA 5. It pushed the limits of gameplay experience previously set by the 2013 title. RDR 2 features a diverse world filled with numerous surprises and attention to detail. Rockstar also improved key gameplay features such as graphics, physics, and ambiance.

Interestingly, the GTA 6 trailer showed many similar but improved features from Red Dead Redemption 2. The water and hair physics, volumetric clouds, and flora and fauna were some of the first things eagle-eyed Rockstar fans noticed in the video.

While the GTA 6 map is expected to be bigger than Grand Theft Auto 5, there is a possibility that it could have more landmass than that of Red Dead Redemption 2. The official map is yet to be revealed, but data miners have disclosed that the rough layout of the area is already twice the size of the State of San Andreas.

Furthermore, Rockstar Games is expected to make the map denser, filling it with various elements. The inclusion of wildlife is superior in Red Dead Redemption 2 compared to Grand Theft Auto 5. But, the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer showed a more diverse range of animals in its rather limited time.

The improved wildlife shown in the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

Therefore, while it is safe to assume that the upcoming game could be like Red Dead Redemption 2, one can expect it to be better than the 2018 title. However, gamers will have to wait for the GTA 6 release date to assess the improvements introduced by Rockstar Games.

