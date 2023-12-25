GTA 6 trailer surpasses Avengers Endgame on YouTube, gains more views than the blockbuster trailer

The GTA 6 trailer is on a roll and has amassed a staggering 158 million views and 11 million likes in just two weeks since its launch on December 5, 2023. After breaking several records and reaching new milestones, the first official trailer of the upcoming Rockstar Games title has surpassed the Avengers Endgame trailer, which has 157 million views and 3.4 million likes on YouTube as of writing.

This is a big achievement for the developer and fans because Avengers Endgame is one of the most popular Marvel movies and did great business globally. So, surpassing its trailer's view count is a big milestone for a video game's reveal.

Fans are amazed by this achievement and are hopeful that the game's first official trailer will continue this performance and garner even more views in the following months.

Fans are ecstatic about the GTA 6 trailer leaving Avengers Endgame behind

As mentioned, the Avengers Endgame trailer has 157 million views and 3.4 million likes that it has gathered over four years. On the other hand, the GTA 6 trailer has 158 million views and 11 million likes, which is quite a huge number for such a short video.

This is mainly because Grand Theft Auto 6 is one of the most anticipated titles as proven by its winning the recent PlayStation's "Most Anticipated Games of 2024 and Beyond" trophy. So, the trailer release was a welcoming surprise that took the internet by storm. Further, Rockstar Games revealed it earlier than planned in response to a leak had already sent the trailer live on social media.

While the recent GTA 5 source code leak has been frustrating for the developers as well as the community, fans are happy about the recent development of the trailer on YouTube. These are some of their reactions:

The trailer has already surpassed those from several other big movies, and has become the most-viewed non-music video and the most-viewed video game reveal trailer in 24 hours on YouTube. These are just two achievements in the list of the records that the trailer has broken.

With the recent rumors and speculations about the GTA 6 voice actor, the Grand Theft Auto community is quite busy and distracted.

