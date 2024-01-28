GTA San Andreas prequel mod takes the story back to 1991

GTA 1991 is a large-scale total conversion mod for San Andreas that brings a completely new story set in the well-known 3D Universe map. While the original game is set in 1992 when CJ arrives in Los Santos for his mother's funeral, this story is set before that and explores another Grove Street Families (GSF) gang member who is mentioned in the main story by Rockstar.

It’s an ambitious project for which the modders have created new characters with their own models and voice acting, new gameplay mechanics, and even new locations on the map. The project began much smaller, inspired by the Stories games, but has now expanded into a considerably larger mod.

Here's what players need to know about the Grand Theft Auto 1991 mod.

GTA 1991 mod is an ambitious prequel to San Andreas

GTA 1991 began as the culmination of a San Andreas Stories mod project. Rockstar released two such games for the Sony PSP (later ported to other platforms) called Liberty City Stories and Vice City Stories. These games served as prequels to Vice City and Grand Theft Auto 3, respectively, and featured some new and improved mechanics that the originals lacked.

What never came to fruition, however, was a San Andreas Stories game, but modders have since attempted to create their own version of it. The biggest of these projects is Grand Theft Auto 1991, spearheaded by "deltaCJ" and assisted by several other modders at GTAForums, the popular Grand Theft Auto fan forum where the mod was first unveiled.

The mod follows the story of Little Devil, a character mentioned by Sweet in GTA San Andreas as a GSF member who is buried at the Vinewood Cemetery. He also has a brother, Big Devil, who is also mentioned by Sweet. The two brothers set off on a journey of revenge on Top Dawg, a rival gang member whom they suspect of having murdered their cousin Dopey.

There's also a drug dealing mechanic in the mod, which is introduced alongside a drug dealer character called Sebastian. This is a system that fans had praised a lot in the popular mobile GTA game Chinatown Wars. It would work great in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas if implemented correctly, as the drug epidemic is a major plot point in the game.

Although announced in 2020, Grand Theft Auto 1991 went into a long hiatus, but the modders have just resumed work on it this month and thanked their fans for their continued support:

"We want to express our sincere gratitude for your patience and continued support during our hiatus. Your passion for the GTA 1991 vision has been our driving force, and we're committed to delivering an experience that exceeds your expectations."

There's no clear release date yet, but the modding team has promised regular updates on the mod's progress.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.