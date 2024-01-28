Top 5 GTA games on mobile in 2024, ranked

The mobile version of the GTA Trilogy offered by Netflix has exploded in popularity recently, with a record number of downloads. This only shows that there are countless Grand Theft Auto fans on mobile platforms, and they're willing to play any title from the esteemed franchise. In fact, the GTA games available on Android and iOS are some of the most popular on mobile, frequently being ranked as the most played.

Here's a definitive ranking of the best Grand Theft Auto games fans can get on Android or iOS devices, including the new remasters and some of the old titles.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

5 best GTA games available to download on mobile

5) GTA 3 Definitive Edition

The first 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto title feels quite old at this point, and it's definitely lacking many of the features that made its successors so famous. However, this game started it all; it has the necessary atmosphere, a lively open-world environment, and a wacky plot punctuated with dark humor.

It lacks general cohesion in the story, as the plot seems much more loose and out of place. It also lacks a voiced protagonist, and Claude seems to have no concrete goals or morals. Although it's not the best mobile Grand Theft Auto title, it's a good starter for a fresh revisit to the series.

4) GTA Liberty City Stories

Liberty City Stories needs a Netflix remaster to reach a larger audience. It's one of the most underrated Grand Theft Auto titles in history for many reasons. The game was originally released for the PSP and, as such, is not too visually impressive. It also takes place back in Liberty City, which is the tiniest map in the 3D Universe.

In terms of the story, fans complain that the protagonist, Toni Cipriani, comes off as a Yes Man who just follows orders. The storyline ends up being that of the Leone Crime Family and not the typical personal redemption story that Rockstar is renowned for. However, it's still a unique game in its own right, as it features many improvements from the later titles despite taking place on an old map.

3) GTA Vice City Definitive Edition

The main draw to Vice City is the nostalgia, and with the upcoming game taking players back there, fans should play this game before GTA 6 releases. The best platform to try it out on would be a mobile, as the Netflix remaster features improved visuals without losing the classic touch of the originals.

It feels less cartoonish than the Definitive Edition remasters on PC and consoles and plays perfectly well on mobile devices. The story, heavily inspired by 80s classics like Scarface and Miami Vice, introduces fans to one of the most beloved protagonists in the franchise—Tommy Vercetti. It also features the best soundtrack in the series, although a few songs are missing from the remastered versions.

2) GTA Chinatown Wars

GTA Chinatown Wars is often overlooked by gamers despite being one of the most unique titles in the series. It's played from an isometric perspective and has several features and gameplay mechanics that were specifically meant for handheld devices. The game's mobile version is the same as the PSP edition, which sports superior graphics and more fluid gameplay than the original DS release.

It also has gameplay elements never seen in any other Grand Theft Auto game, such as a drug-dealing mini-game and many clever ways to use the touchscreen. The game takes place in the HD Universe Liberty City, but without Alderney and with some minor map changes. Many of the missions feel like they're a homage to the original 2D Universe games, which were also isometric.

1) GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition

San Andreas is probably the most iconic 3D Universe Grand Theft Auto title and the most ambitious. There are many features and gameplay freedom not found in any other Grand Theft Auto game, including Grand Theft Auto 5. As such, it's also the most exciting Grand Theft Auto title on mobile.

The remastered GTA San Andreas DE looks better than its PC and console counterpart, as it captures the visuals of the original game. They've brought back the PS2-style aesthetics but with improved textures and other graphical upgrades.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.