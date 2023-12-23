5 best things about GTA Chinatown Wars that often get overlooked

The GTA franchise has several amazing titles that fans love and cherish. However, some underrated games in the series don't get the spotlight and attention they deserve. Grand Theft Auto Chinatown Wars is one such game with amazing features and gameplay mechanics that most fans don't know about.

This is mainly because Rockstar Games only released the title on PSP, Android, iOS, Nintendo DS, and Fire OS, severely limiting the player base. This article will discuss five amazing things about Chinatown Wars that are often overlooked and the features that Rockstar Games should bring back.

5 things in GTA Chinatown Wars that deserve more credit

1) Top-down eagle-eye perspective

Similar to the earlier Grand Theft Auto games, Chinatown Wars uses the top-down perspective where players get an eagle-eye view of the map and the character. While it is refreshing and different from the typical first and third-person perspectives available in other titles, the developers didn't use it again.

Players need to control the character as well as vehicles in this perspective, which can be a new experience for most people. This makes Chinatown Wars so memorable for fans.

2) Unique graphics and art style

With each new title, Rockstar Games improves the graphics of the games in leaps and bounds. The recent Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is a good example of how far the developers have come in this field. Chinatown Wars, however, has a completely different art style that makes it unique.

Characters in cutscenes are drawn in sketches and feel like out of a comic book page. However, this is not a bad thing. Most fans were surprised by Rockstar's decision to go with this choice, as it is vastly different from the regular 3D models they use. They never brought back this art style again in any other title.

3) Strategic approach during missions

With each new GTA title, the difficulty of missions has reduced drastically. Nowadays, players only need a good gun and some armor to tank the hits and rob banks or stores. However, things were a little more interesting in Chinatown Wars.

While the goal remained the same, players could deploy strategic approaches to increase the success rate of the missions. This includes using stealth, destroying the CCTV cameras near the objectives, and completing small tasks related to the mission beforehand. This is a highly underrated future that the developers should bring back.

4) Use of the touchscreen during minigames

Since GTA Chinatown Wars is available on touchscreen devices, the game utilizes this opportunity in a great way. The title has minigames like filling Molotov cocktails and disabling car alarms, which allow players to engage better as they need to guide the bars or scratch the screen to complete the task.

Most fans don't realize the quality of this feature and the immersion it creates by involving players in the tasks to this extent. There are other GTA games available on Android and iOS, but they don't have a similar feature or use it to this extent, making Chinatown Wars unique in this aspect.

5) Ability to replay missions

Each video game has some memorable missions that players love more than others. Well, GTA Chinatown Wars does, too. In most cases, fans must replay the whole game if they wish to encounter a particular mission, but Rockstar provides a great feature to skip the hassle.

Players can visit a safe house and interact with the whiteboard to choose and start the mission. This simplicity is often overlooked by many players. Rockstar Games should implement this feature in the upcoming title, allowing the players to enjoy certain missions without wasting time on others.

Since GTA 6 is going to be better than any other Rockstar game, fans are hoping to see some of the Chinatown Wars features in the upcoming title.

