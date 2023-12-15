Netflix rolled out the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for its members, and fans are highly impressed by the improved visuals and other improvements that the developer has implemented to this version of the game. Due to its success, the media giant could look at some other popular Grand Theft Auto titles.

There are tons of other games in the series that will perform well on mobile devices and need to get more spotlight. A lot of them are rather underrated, even though they have excellent storylines and amazing characters.

This article will highlight some of these titles and why Netflix should pick them up next.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

The GTA franchise has several games that Netflix can pick up

As mentioned before, there are several Grand Theft Auto titles similar to the GTA Trilogy on mobile. However, some are more deserving than others simply due to their mesmerizing protagonists and tight storylines. Below are some of these games.

GTA 4

Grand Theft Auto 4 is one of the most underrated titles in the series despite its grim and dark storyline that follows the events of Niko Bellic's life as he comes to Liberty City to start a new life. However, things don't go as planned, and he soon finds himself tangled with law enforcement and drug mafias.

This game has a vastly different style of storytelling, where most of the plot is dark, with little hope or happiness for the protagonist. Rockstar Games rarely goes down this path and most fans enjoyed this variation.

The game also has several features that the developer never brought back, much to the disappointment of the fans. So, it will be a perfect addition to the catalog after the recent GTA Trilogy on Netflix.

GTA Vice City Stories

GTA Vice City Stories is another game Netflix can pick up. Since the title is only available on select platforms, it has a limited player base. This is a big reason why most people either don't know about the game or have forgotten about it. However, everyone who has played it can testify that the game is highly enjoyable.

So, Netflix can use this opportunity to bring Vice City Stories to the masses through their platform. Since there are no extra charges to play these titles if you have a subscription, adding these games to the list will further increase popularity and bring more players.

GTA Chinatown Wars

Another Grand Theft Auto title that deserves more attention is Chinatown Wars. While it is already available for mobile devices (Android and iOS), Rockstar can remaster the title and roll it out via Netflix. This will revitalize the game and bring fresh players who did not get to explore the title before.

The game has several features and mechanics that make it unique. So, it will be a great opportunity for both the developer as well as Netflix to work on this title and publish it with improved graphics and gameplay to attract more players.

While several other titles in the Grand Theft Auto series should get more attention from the developers, these three will work best if Netflix rolls them out next.

