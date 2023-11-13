5 underrated features in GTA Chinatown Wars that should return

GTA Chinatown Wars is one of the most underrated titles in the whole Grand Theft Auto series. The game failed to attain the recognition it deserved as Rockstar released it only for PSP (PlayStation Portable), Nintendo DS, and later for Android and iOS devices. This severely limited not only the playerbase but also the exposure that Chinatown Wars received from the community.

But this does not negate the fact that Rockstar Games implemented some amazing features into this title that should return to the upcoming title. They will allow the game to flourish and become more realistic as well as enjoyable.

This article will highlight five features that should make a comeback in the upcoming titles.

GTA Chinatown Wars has some amazing yet underrated features

1) Ability to restart the missions quickly

Restarting a mission has always been a painful task in the Grand Theft Auto games. After failing a task, players are required to head back to the mission marker to redo everything from the start. Sometimes, it wastes a lot of time to travel back to the start.

Fortunately, Rockstar Games added a "Trip Skip" feature to GTA Chinatown Wars that allowed players to skip all the travel and directly spawn at the mission marker. This saved a lot of time and made difficult missions not-so-frustrating.

The developers should further enhance this feature and introduce it to the upcoming GTA titles.

2) Players can deal drugs to stock up on money

From looting banks to killing unarmed civilians for their cash, there are various ways to make money in Grand Theft Auto titles. But GTA Chinatown Wars has another excellent feature that is surprisingly more complex than what it looks at first glance.

Players can purchase six different drugs in the game: Heroin, Coke, Ecstasy, Acid, Weed, and Downers. Later, they can directly sell them to various gangs spread across the city to make great profits.

Now, the price keeps fluctuating, and each gang pays more for certain drugs. Players can use this information to their advantage and gain more money.

3) Freedom to replay the missions

There are some memorable missions in the GTA series that imprint themselves on the players' minds. But they have to replay the whole game if they wish to experience that thrill once again. Fortunately, Chinatown Wars has a way for players to enjoy the missions without having to restart the game.

After visiting a safe house, they simply need to use the whiteboard to choose the mission and start it. Unlike other games, GTA Chinatown Wars allows one to play the whole mission and also watch the cutscenes.

This gives the complete experience without anything missing, which makes this title so much more memorable.

4) A different way to lose the wanted stars

Evading the cops can sometimes be a difficult task, especially during important missions. In Grand Theft Auto 5 and several other previous titles, players need to get out of their line of sight and wait for the stars to disappear. This is cumbersome and ineffective if the starts are too many.

GTA Chinatown Wars, on the other hand, fantastically deals with this system. To reduce the wanted levels and dispose of the cops, players simply need to ram into the police vehicles. Since the game already has all the other methods available in the previous titles, this one feature makes all the difference.

Since the GTA 6 leaked footage shows an intense police chase, this feature will come in handy if the developers implement it in the right way.

5) Being strategic during missions increases success rate

While the best strategy in most of the Grand Theft Auto games during difficult missions is to shoot your way in or out, Chinatown Wars does things in a little more realistic manner. Players can complete certain missions more smoothly if they complete some side tasks beforehand.

On top of that, they can also take out security cameras to be more stealthy. They also need to head out more strategically to complete the missions with greater success. All these features, while present in the current title, have been downgraded drastically.

Players can simply use a bigger weapon if the situation gets out of hand to escape or destroy the targets. While this is fun, GTA 6 could use some of the more realistic features to make it better than all the previous games in the series.

Poll : Do you agree that GTA Chinatown Wars in an underrated title? Yes, it deserves more love No, it is alright 0 votes