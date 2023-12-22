GTA 6 leaked gameplay cost $5,000,000 to Rockstar Games: Report

The BBC has reported that it cost Rockstar Games $5,000,000 to recover from the GTA 6 leaks, along with thousands of hours of staff time. Arion Kurtaj, a member of the international gang Lapsus$, hacked into Rockstar's network in September 2022 and leaked around 90 video clips of the unfinished title's development footage. He reportedly used an Amazon Fire TV Stick for this.

Notably, Arion Kurtaj was given an indefinite hospital order on December 21, 2023. He hacked not only Rockstar Games, but also companies like Nvidia, Uber, and Revolut. The hacker will remain in a secure hospital until doctors feel he is no longer a danger to the public.

GTA 6 gameplay leak reportedly cost Rockstar Games $5,000,000 to recover

Expand Tweet

According to the BBC, Rockstar Games told the court that the GTA 6 gameplay leak cost $5,000,000 to recover from in addition to thousands of hours of staff time. It is also being reported that Lapsus$'s attacks on Uber, Nvidia, and Rockstar cost the companies nearly $10 million.

On December 21, 2023, BBC News Cyber Correspondent, Joe Tidy, revealed that Arion Kurtaj, the Lapsus$ hacker responsible for the September 2022 GTA 6 leaks, was given an indefinite hospital order by the court.

Earlier this month, Daily Mail's Tom Cotterill reported that the psychiatrist who assessed the hacker told the court that he was highly motivated to offend again, and that Judge Patricia Lee was satisfied about Kurtaj suffering from a mental illness.

Expand Tweet

Hence, the GTA 6 hacker was given an indefinite hospital order due to him being a danger to the public through his skills and motivation. He will now be kept in a secure hospital until doctors consider that he is no longer a threat.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 gameplay footage leaked by Arion Kurtaj revealed many things about the highly anticipated title.

Fortunately, the incident did not reduce the excitement around the sequel, and its debut trailer, that released on December 5, 2023, had an incredibly positive reception within the gaming community. The game's release date will fall sometime in 2025, and it will be available on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S consoles.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Will you buy GTA 6 at launch? Yes No 1 votes