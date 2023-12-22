18-year-old GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj of Lapsus$: Every crime he is being sentenced for

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles of all time, and the gameplay leaks a while back were a shocking turn of events for the developers as well as the community. The hacker, 18-year-old Arion Kurtaj of the Lapsus$ gang, was recently caught and tried for his crimes. He has been charged for several things, including cyber crimes and fraud.

According to the news, the judge has sentenced him to an indefinite hospital stay until the doctors deem him fit to be released. This happened after the 18-year-old claimed that he has no remorse for his wrongdoings and will continue doing them once he gets out. The judge deemed these statements dangerous for the public.

This article lists all the crimes that Arion Kurtaj has been sentenced for along with some other information related to the hacker.

Arion Kurtaj has been tried for a couple of crimes including leaking GTA 6 information

Arion Kurtaj of the Lapsus$ gang is a repeat offender and leaking the GTA 6 footage is not his first crime. He had earlier undergone trial for several other cyber crimes like hacking into Nvidia and BT/EE. The hacker was under police protection at a hotel when he maliciously broke into Rockstar Games' systems and stole the footage.

According to the BBC, he has been diagnosed with acute Autism, which the defense used to get a lighter sentence for the cyber-criminal. It is also reported that he hacked into the Rockstar Games' servers and Slack channels using an Amazon Firestick, his mobile phone, as well as the hotel TV.

Below is a list of some of the crimes that he committed:

Leaked around 90 clips from GTA 6.

Hacked into Nvidia and BT/EE.

Is part of the Lapsus$ cybercrime gang.

Showed no remorse for his crimes

Made a blatant statement regarding returning to cybercrime after getting out.

Showed violent tendencies during his custody.

At the moment, the court has sentenced GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj to an indefinite stay at a secure hospital due to his resolve to return to criminal activities as well as displaying a violent nature during his custody. The doctors will decide if he is fit enough to be released after some time and more assessment.

The international cybercrime gang, Lapsus$, has been involved in many cyber attacks that have caused a lot of distress as well as monetary damage to the companies involved. Rockstar Games reported that they have suffered around $5 million in financial damages as well as staff overtime due to the hack.

The success of the GTA 6 trailer showed that the hype for the upcoming title was not affected too much by the leaks. However, the hack still caused damage to the company and raised questions about cyber security measures.

