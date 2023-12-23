GTA 6 file size: Fans speculate about how big the game will be when it releases in 2025

GTA 6 is one of the most anticipated titles, and the game's first official trailer has broken several records in just a couple of days. This is a clear indicator of the franchise's popularity and how desperate fans are to get their hands on the upcoming title. However, the quality of the graphics in the video, along with the photo-realistic character models, has raised questions about the potential file size of GTA 6 when it is eventually released.

This question has been floating around the internet for quite a while, and the first official trailer of the game has increased speculation. While there are tons of rumors you can find, some are more sensible than others.

This article will look at some of these rumors and offer other insights and speculations that GTA fans might be interested in.

Note: The article is subjective and is based on rumors, speculations, and the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 might be a huge game that requires a lot of disk space

Over the past few years, video games have seen significant improvements in graphics and gameplay length, and many AAA tiles these days require 100 GB or more of disk space. However, the graphical fidelity of the GTA 6 trailer has made the fans question if the upcoming game will take up more than 200 GB of disk space.

While some players are excited about this since it likely means more content, others have mixed feelings about it. Both sides have offered their thoughts about the matter. Notably, fans argued that since Red Dead Redemption 2 takes almost 150 GB on PS5, it only makes sense that Grand Theft Auto 6's size will be even larger.

As a result, many players are ready to free up 200-250 GB of space on their consoles, but others believe that 150-200 GB will suffice to install and play the game when it rolls out in 2025. Here's what fans on X think the game's file size will be:

It is also worth noting that GTA 5 and its online multiplayer counterpart require only 87 GB on the PS5 and 76 GB on the PS4. The size requirements are similar on the Xbox consoles as well. As many fans argue, the compression capabilities of the current-gen consoles also need to be taken into consideration as they can reduce the file size of the game considerably.

Since Rockstar Games has promised that GTA 6 will be superior to every other title that they've ever created, fans are hoping for hours of content with amazing graphics, a lengthy storyline, and huge map crawling with responsive NPCs. If Rockstar delivers on all these fronts, then the file size of GTA 6 will undoubtedly increase so you should be prepared to uninstall some of your favorite titles to make space for the game.

