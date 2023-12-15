GTA San Andreas DE by Netflix mesmerizes fans with its nostalgic visuals

Netflix's GTA Trilogy Definition rolled out for mobile devices not too long ago, and fans are already impressed by the visual changes and the other improvements implemented in this version. The remaster's original release failed to deliver everything it promised, letting the fans believe the latest edition will be the same.

Fortunately, Netflix's version of these games is far better than the one Rockstar released for consoles and PC. Fans are pleased about the developer's decision to bring back the natural lighting and environmental aesthetics of the OG San Andreas title. The remake changed these things to give them a "modern" look.

Now, fans can't help but compare them and share their joy of getting the nostalgic feeling of playing San Andreas. This article will show some of these comparisons and the fan's reactions.

Netflix's GTA San Andreas Definitive Edition has better visuals than the previous version

While the complete Grand Theft Auto Trilogy on Netflix is better than what fans hoped for, some things have surpassed the expectations, including the visuals. Players were especially blown away by the quality of the fog and the improved environmental lighting. They both look way better in the mobile version than the one released for PC and consoles in 2021.

The OG GTA Trilogy on mobile is already quite good, but the remaster improves certain aspects, allowing the players to get smoother gameplay and other quality-of-life improvements. Fans have picked on some of these changes in Grand Theft Auto San Andreas's mobile version and shared their experiences. Here are some of the reactions:

This is a huge improvement for many reasons. Fans were mostly disappointed by the lack of natural colors in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition when it initially rolled out. Grove Street Games decided to remove it and add washed-out lights.

Fortunately, things look better in the mobile version, bringing back the nostalgic visuals from the OG titles. This is the case with all three games in the trilogy, as fans have witnessed their improved graphics.

At this point, fans hope that Rockstar Games might fix these things in the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition for PC and consoles.

