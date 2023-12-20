5 reasons why Netflix should add GTA Liberty City Stories

With the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition available on mobile through Netflix, fans now want the media giant to rework and release Liberty City Stories as well. While the title is already available for Android and iOS users, gamers want Netflix to remaster it and improve certain aspects, such as graphics, lightning, and gameplay mechanics.

The recent release of the GTA Trilogy Definitive Edition through Netflix saw a major improvement compared to its original release on PC and consoles. This has given fans hope that the studio is capable of reworking other titles to improve them.

That said, this article lists five reasons why GTA Liberty City Stories also deserves a Netflix release.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and solely reflect the writer's opinion.

5 reasons why Netflix should release GTA Liberty City Stories

1) It will increase Netflix's catalog

The GTA franchise has a huge playerbase, and adding one more game from the series will help Netflix not only increase its catalog but also bring more gamers to its platform.

The release of the GTA trilogy on Netflix and its performance is a testament to how well other titles will also perform if the latter decides to work on them. Since Liberty City Stories is a fairly underrated title, it will work in their favor to shine some light on it.

2) Liberty City Stories needs some well-deserved attention

As mentioned, Grand Theft Auto Liberty City Stories is a rather underrated title. It was released in 2005 as a PSP exclusive, severely limiting its playerbase. This is a major reason why many players are unaware of its existence even now.

Thus, it would make sense for Netflix to work on the title and improve the graphics and other functionalities before bringing it to a wider audience through its platform. This will be beneficial for both the company and the game, allowing more players to learn about the latter.

3) It is a prequel to GTA III

For those who like playing a series chronologically, the events of Liberty City Stories take place before Grand Theft Auto III. Since the latter is already present on Netflix, it makes sense to include the former in the list of GTA games on Netflix.

GTA Liberty City Stories is set in 1998, and shows the story of what happened in the city before Claude arrived. It is also a chronological sequel to GTA San Andreas, which gives it even more importance. Thus, Netflix should think about adding this title to their list and release it soon.

4) The game has a mesmerizing plot

The story of Liberty City Stories revolves around Toni Cipriani and his struggles in Liberty City. He joins a gang and starts working for a mafia boss, only to get betrayed and backstabbed later. He somehow survives the ordeal and joins another party.

However, this is not the end of his issues. Soon, his previous employers join forces with his other enemies and try to hunt him down. Fortunately, Toni is smart and figures out a way to escape the harrowing situation. Later, he finally kills one of the antagonists of the series and makes peace with the "Big Boss," ending the story.

5) Netflix will be one step closer to offering the entire 3D universe

Grand Theft Auto's 3D universe contains the following titles:

Grand Theft Auto III

Grand Theft Auto Vice City

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas

Grand Theft Auto Advance

Grand Theft Auto: Liberty City Stories

Grand Theft Auto: Vice City Stories

Now that Netflix already has three titles from the 3D universe, they should try to cover the entire list. If they do so, Liberty City Stories should be the next game they work on for all the reasons mentioned above. It is the prequel to Grand Theft Auto III and a sequel to San Andreas.

It would be interesting to see it with refreshed graphics, improved features, and better gameplay mechanics. Covering the entire 3D universe will also give Netflix the freedom to work on more advanced titles like Grand Theft Auto 4.

Hopefully, Netflix will consider adding Liberty City Stories and other underappreciated Grand Theft Auto titles to its platform since GTA Trilogy on mobile has, so far, been a success.

