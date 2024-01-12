5 reasons to play GTA Vice City before GTA 6

GTA 6 will be arriving next year, although the exact date is yet to be revealed. It will only launch on Xbox Series X/S and PS5 consoles, and there's no news about a PC release. The game is set in Vice City, but the map is much larger than its 3D Universe variant, as revealed in the trailer and the leaks. In the meantime, veteran players should spend their time playing GTA Vice City, the classic 3D Universe title that first introduced this iconic location.

This way, players will get to learn about the history of this city and also play through one of the best Grand Theft Auto stories ever made. They can also learn the map and its various locations by heart so they can compare the old map with the new one when it's launched.

Note: The article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Five reasons to try GTA Vice City before GTA 6 is launched

1) Explore the various iconic locations

Vice City is based on Miami, Florida, and it has remade several iconic landmarks from the real city. Ocean Drive exists in real-life Miami, and although the in-game representation is tiny in comparison, the resemblance is there. Some hotels in Ocean Drive are based on real-life ones, and the names are a dead giveaway, like Colon Hotel (based on Colony Hotel) and Beacon Hotel (based on Deacon Hotel).

Leaf Links, the large golf course in the center of Vice City, seems to resemble the Indian Creek Country Club in Miami. There are several movie references in the map as well, with Apartment 3c being an easter egg to the chainsaw scene in Scarface and the Hyman Memorial Stadium possibly being a reference to Hyman Roth from Godfather Part II.

2) Learn about Vice City

By playing Grand Theft Auto Vice City, players will get to learn about the events of 1986. They'll also learn about the situation in the city during that era, with the South American drug trade being a major issue and a key factor in crime. Miami was known as the "Drug Capital of the World" in the 1980s as a result of turf wars between drug lords, and this is reflected in GTA Vice City.

There are several different neighborhoods in Vice City, many of which are populated by gang members. Little Havana is populated with the Cubans (Los Cabrones), while Little Haiti is filled with the Haitians. There are also some minor differences between the maps in Vice City and Vice City Stories.

3) Feel the difference between the maps

GTA Vice City was released in 2002, and the map was tiny compared to modern standards. On the other hand, the new Vice City in Grand Theft Auto 6 is likely to be massive. This was revealed in the 2022 gameplay leaks, as well as the recent map leak.

The trailer hints at the difference as well, and the fan-based GTA 6 mapping community have revealed the sheer scale of the new Vice City. Players who replay Vice City just before the next game comes out will be able to compare the maps more easily when they get their hands on GTA 6.

4) Experience a captivating story

Grand Theft Auto Vice City is often regarded as one of the best games in the series, especially due to its Hollywood-inspired storyline. Much of the story was influenced by the iconic movie Scarface, with the protagonist of the game being somewhat similar to Tony Montana.

Tommy Vercetti is one of the most memorable GTA protagonists ever introduced, immortalized by Ray Liotta. The story features just enough suspense, action, and betrayal to make it seem like a movie, and the plot is much more coherent than in any other Grand Theft Auto title.

5) Feel nostalgic in the 80s setting

When insiders revealed that Grand Theft Auto 6 would return to Vice City, many fans wanted the game to be set in the 80s. As it turns out, the new game is set in the modern world, which makes GTA Vice City and Vice City Stories the only Grand Theft Auto titles set in the 80s.

The 80s are nostalgic to many players, especially due to the music, the colorful fashion, the abundance of neon lights, and the iconic cars. As such, fans of everything retro should replay Vice City simply to experience the 80s all over again.

