Grand Theft Auto (GTA) Vice City is one of the best games in the franchise for many reasons. Its setting is iconic, the characters have a lot of depth and are interesting to watch, all with an engaging storyline at its center. While it can't compete with today's games in terms of technology, there are a lot of details put in by Rockstar Games that must be appreciated.

Oddly enough, many have been overlooked by players despite the game being out since 2002. In this article, we will be looking at 10 interesting things in GTA Vice City that players often miss.

Rockstar Games swimming pool and other interesting things in GTA Vice City that players often miss

1) Scarface Easter egg

1980s Hollywood classic, Scarface, is one of GTA Vice City's many inspirations. The game features an Easter egg related to a gruesome scene in the film, in Vice City's Apartment 3C, close to Ocean Beach. Once there, you must walk through a non-solid door texture to access the room.

2) Vercetti Estate

The Scarface Easter eggs in GTA Vice City do not end with Apartment 3C. After Tommy, the game's protagonist kills Ricardo Diaz, he acquires his luxurious mansion on Starfish Island and names it Vercetti Estate. Interestingly, the property's interior is heavily based on Tony Montana's mansion in Scarface.

Since rumors suggest Grand Theft Auto 6 might take place in Vice City, fans hope that the Vercetti Estate returns in some capacity.

3) Claude's poster

Tommy Vercetti's first residence in Vice City is the Ocean View Hotel. Since players barely spend much time in his hotel room, they often miss out on a very interesting thing. One of the many posters in the suite features none other than GTA 3's protagonist, Claude, wielding a rifle in his iconic attire.

4) Hidden Package statue

Broken statue in hotel room (Image via GTA Wiki)

You can collect 100 Hidden Packages in Grand Theft Auto Vice City as one of its side activities. They appear as green statues and are scattered across the game's map. However, after completing the mission, Rub Out, you can find a similar statue in Tommy's Ocean View hotel room, broken in half with cocaine spilling out.

5) Paramedics heal NPCs

Rockstar Games has made a name for itself in the industry by delivering high-quality games. Its titles feature an incredible amount of detail, even older games like Vice City. A great example of this is paramedics being able to revive NPCs. Unfortunately, it seems like Grand Theft Auto 5's paramedics are not skilled enough to do this.

6) Rockstar Games swimming pool

Starfish Island is home to a number of luxurious mansions. Many of these properties feature interestingly shaped swimming pools. However, the most noteworthy of all is the one in the shape of Rockstar Games' logo.

7) Happy Easter

One of Grand Theft Auto Vice City's many Easter eggs is an actual Easter Egg itself. It is hidden in a room behind a non-solid window texture, which you can enter by jumping from the adjacent roof. The object is placed on a podium and has the phrase "Happy Easter" written on it.

8) Moon Landing

Conspiracy theorists claim that the Apollo 11 moon landing was fake, and was filmed at a movie studio. Rockstar never shies away from taking a dig at things like this and added a moon landing movie set in GTA Vice City at the InterGlobal Studios in Prawn Island.

9) Cement Shoes

Cement Shoes are a type of punishment synonymous with the Mafia. Individuals on the receiving end of it can be seen at Washington Beach as well as in the Leaf Links in Vice City. You will be able to spot men drowned in water, with their feet encased in cemented blocks at these locations.

10) Shooting the moon changes its size

You can change the size of the moon in GTA Vice City's night sky by shooting at it with a Sniper Rifle. The celestial body grows bigger with each shot before going back to its normal size. This phenomenon can also be replicated in GTA 3, and San Andreas.

