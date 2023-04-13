5 interesting facts about the GTA 3 map that most players might not know

Grand Theft Auto (GTA) 3 is the first entry in the 3D era of the series. Despite all the technological limitations of the time, Rockstar Games created a game that revolutionized the gaming industry, and the popularity of GTA 3 inspired several other developers to try their luck at recreating its magic.

While the map is relatively empty and small in scale, it does include a fair share of interesting locations, a feature that is synonymous with all the games in this franchise. With that said, let's take a look at five interesting facts about the map of GTA 3.

Staunton Island Stadium and four other interesting facts about the GTA 3 map

1) Vice City Billboard

Miami Billboard (Image via GTAWiki)

Rockstar Games like to drop hints regarding their future titles in current games. In the map of GTA 3, there is a Francis International Airport hoarding that reads, "See you in Miami". Back in 2001, this was not given much thought. However, players later realized that it was a reference to the next game in the franchise, GTA Vice City.

Vice City is Rockstar's fictional iteration of Miami. It is possible that at the time, the city's name hadn't been finalized, so it was referred to as Miami. A similar approach is also being seen in GTA Online as multiple items have been added themed around Vice City, the location where Grand Theft Auto 6 is rumored to take place.

2) Staunton Island Stadium

The Staunton Island Stadium is home to Liberty City's football team, Liberty City Cocks. While players can visit the facility like any other location in the game, its interiors are meant to be inaccessible. However, there is a method through which players can go inside.

To do this, players need to take control of the dodo aircraft and fly it inside the stadium. Since Rockstar Games didn't expect anyone to get inside, most of the textures are not solid and are poorly rendered. Another way to get inside the stadium is by using mods that enable flying cars in the game.

3) Ghost Town

While the opening cutscene of the game suggests that it takes place in Liberty City, in reality it occurs in a location inaccessible to players. This spot is popularly known as the Liberty City Ghost Town within the gaming community.

Like the Staunton Island Stadium, it can be explored via the Dodo or by using mods. It is located along the coastline and will reveal itself once players get close enough. However, there isn't much to do there.

4) A message from Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games love to pack their games with Easter eggs that break the fourth wall. In Grand Theft Auto 3, players can enter a parking lot in Bedford Point, Staunton Island that is usually inaccessible. This location was seen in the GTA 3 mission, Kingdom Come, and has a special message for players from the developers.

To see this, players need to get a tall vehicle like the Trashmaster or an Ambulance. Once on top of the car, they can jump inside the parking lot. If they head to the opposite end of the parking lot, there will be a message on the wall that reads, "You weren't supposed to be able to get here you know".

5) Map changes

Liberty City, featured in Grand Theft Auto 3 is loosely based on New York City. Originally, the city was supposed to mimic the real-life metropolis a lot more. However, due to the unfortunate events that took place on September 11, 2001, Rockstar Games made several changes to the game.

The developers replaced some aircraft-related billboard textures around the city and also changed the colors of the LCPD cars that originally mimicked NYPD cars. It is also rumored that the Twin Towers were supposed to be a part of the game, however, there has been no official confirmation of the same.

