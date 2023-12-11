GTA 4 Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 allows players to experience Liberty City like never before

GTA 4, Rockstar Games' 2008 release, is set in Liberty City, Grand Theft Auto's version of New York. Although it never snows in the in-game city, unlike its real-life counterpart, players can change that via the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0. Upon installation, they can experience Liberty City in a completely different way. The snow effects are fairly detailed and fit well within the game's environment.

As Christmas 2023 draws close, those playing Grand Theft Auto 4 can use it to celebrate the festive season. With that said, let's take a closer look at the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 for Rockstar Games' 2008 title.

GTA 4 Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 brings snow to Liberty City

Rockstar Games adds snow to Grand Theft Auto Online around Christmas, and players expect snowfall in Los Santos this year as well with the GTA Online December Update 2023. However, snow can also be brought to Liberty City in Grand Theft Auto 4 by installing the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0.

As indicated in its name, the mod aims to add snow to Grand Theft Auto 4's map. Once installed, every area of Liberty City turns white. Cars also leave tire marks in the snow, which is a nice little detail.

X (formerly Twitter) user @Willzyyy posted some pictures of the game with the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 installed, mentioning its remarkable winter sunrise and sunset effects and stating that it comes with a new time cycle.

One of the pictures posted by the X user showcases what driving looks like in the middle of snowfall in Liberty City. The New York-inspired setting looks completely different from its vanilla avatar. This is, in fact, a nice little change from the grim, dull environment that keeps in line with Grand Theft Auto 4's theme.

Snow-clad streets of Liberty City (Image via X/@Willzyyy)

Another one of @Willzyyy's posted pictures is seemingly from the mission, Bleed Out, which takes place early on in GTA 4's story. This is a clear indicator of how different a replay session of the game can feel with the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 installed.

Replaying story mode with this mod can be a unique experience (Image via X/@Willzyyy)

Players can consider using it as they await a GTA 6 release date, which will be sometime in 2025. Additionally, Rockstar Games has only confirmed it for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S at the time of writing this article. For the time being, this mod should help keep PC gamers busy.

Besides the Enhanced Snow Mod 2.0 for Grand Theft Auto 4, players also have the GTA 5 Winter Update 2023 to stay engaged.

It will add a lot of fresh content to Grand Theft Auto 5's multiplayer mode, such as a new business and Drift Races. Interestingly, it will also mark the return of Yusuf Amir from GTA 4: The Ballad of Gay Tony to the franchise.

