Modders remaster GTA Vice City in GTA 4 RAGE engine

A group of modders is allegedly remastering GTA Vice City in HD, using Grand Theft Auto 4. This is not the first time such a project has occurred, but Take-Two, Rockstar's parent company, had taken down all such mods before launching the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy remasters. The mod team behind this recent project is called Revolution Team, and they had attempted a Vice City remaster in the past as well.

However, unlike the previous mods, this new remaster isn't just a map mod, as it aims to import all missions from the original game. It also utilizes certain aspects of the Definitive Edition Vice City as well. Nevertheless, some fans are worried that Take-Two will take down this mod as they have with many such remaster mods in the past.

GTA Vice City mod aims to remaster the game using RAGE engine

GTA Vice City Nextgen Edition is an unofficial remaster mod for Grand Theft Auto Vice City using the RAGE engine from GTA 4. It's being made by a Russian modding team called Revolution Team, who had earlier made the GTA Vice City 2 mod. The unofficial remaster was taken down when Rockstar sent DMCA notices to various modders.

It had a few playable missions from Vice City, vehicles, radio stations, and a fully recreated map. This new mod from Revolution Team seems to continue the same project but with some major improvements. According to the mod description, they're using the new and improved Vice City map from the Definitive Edition along with the weapons.

The vehicles, character models, and NPCs will all be based on the original Xbox version of the game. This is because this edition of Vice City had higher resolution and more detailed models, which was especially prominent on the vehicles. Meanwhile, the neon effects on buildings will be taken from Vice City Stories, in which Rockstar greatly enhanced the neon visuals.

The modders describe their objective as:

"Our priority task is to transfer the original missions and make sure that the familiar Vice City will sparkle with new colors and fans of the game will have the opportunity to re-immerse themselves in the familiar world and plot, but at the same time experience new emotions from playing their favorite game."

The Vice City Nextgen Edition mod uses the Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE) from Grand Theft Auto 4 to modernize the game. The modders also stated that there's no need to compare this with GTA 6, which will also feature an HD remake of Vice City. Although the difference is obvious, it's important to note that this mod aims to reimagine the original 3D Universe map.

Naturally, many are concerned that Take-Two might attempt to take this mod down. Their reasoning for doing so in the past was that they were releasing their own official remasters at the time, which turned out to be the Definitive Edition GTA Trilogy.

Fans weren't happy about the takedowns, and the official remaster received harsh criticism when it was launched because of glitches, missing features, and what many felt was a lack of polish.

At the moment, Rockstar or Take-Two hasn't made any moves against this mod. The mod itself isn't ready either, and as such, is not available for download. Interested fans will need to follow the mod team on any of their various social links, such as their YouTube channel.

