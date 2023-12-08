GTA Vice City map vs GTA 6 map: Everything known so far from leaks and trailer

Vice City will be a part of the GTA 6 map. However, it seems to be quite different from the iteration seen in Rockstar Games' 2002 release. This shouldn't come as a surprise since Liberty City and Los Santos in Grand Theft Auto IV and V, respectively, were also incredibly different from their original versions. Rockstar hasn't showcased Vice City's new map yet, but fans have come up with a concept using information from the leaks and trailer footage.

While it is interesting to analyze, readers should remember that this is just speculation, and the actual map can turn out to be very different. With that said, let's take a look at everything known so far about the map of Grand Theft Auto 6.

Comparing the maps of GTA 6 and GTA Vice City

The map of Grand Theft Auto Vice City is based on 1980s Miami. The architecture seen in it is pretty accurate to the time the story mode is set in and greatly captures the vibe of that era.

On the other hand, the GTA 6 map of Vice City looks to be based on present-day Miami and also has an uncanny resemblance to the American city. However, one of the most notable differences between the two is size.

Vice City's latest iteration looks massive in comparison to its 2002 variant. The newer one is expected to feature more districts as well as contain a few that were a part of Grand Theft Auto Vice City. A great example of this is Rockstar Games' version of Miami's Ocean Drive.

One of Grand Theft Auto's most iconic locations (Image via Rockstar Games)

The return of some original Vice City districts was also suggested in the GTA 6 leaks. As stated earlier, fans have compiled information from last year's leaked footage and the trailer to form a concept map of the upcoming game.

Rockstar Games has confirmed that Grand Theft Auto 6 is set in the fictional state of Leonida. Hence, its map should contain more locations in addition to Vice City. If that happens to be the case, this will be another major difference between the map of the next game and the map of GTA Vice City.

Port Gellhorn might be one such area, as it was mentioned a couple of times in the sequel's leaked development footage.

Possibly Rockstar's iteration of the Florida Keys (Image via Rockstar Games)

Interestingly, an area that was seemingly cut from Grand Theft Auto Vice City might be present in the map of Grand Theft Auto 6. This is Rockstar Games' iteration of the Florida Keys, which was reportedly going to be called the Gator Keys in the 2002 game.

Finally, cars found in both maps should also be quite different. While most GTA 6 cars should represent modern vehicles, the ones in Grand Theft Auto Vice City are based on rides from the 1980s.

