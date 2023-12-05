GTA 6 leaks vs reality: 5 major leaks that came out to be true

2022's GTA 6 leaks had been the source of most things known about the highly anticipated title until Rockstar Games released its first trailer today. The gaming community is thrilled to have gotten a first official look at the next Grand Theft Auto game, which will be releasing in 2025. Interestingly, many things featured in the leaked footage were spotted in the debut trailer.

However, readers should still expect some changes between what has been showcased today and the game's final version. With that said, let's take a look at five major GTA 6 leaks that came out to be true.

5 major GTA 6 leaks that came out to be true: Female protagonist, pedestrians walking in groups, and more

1) Vice City

A shot of Vice City at night (Image via Rockstar Games)

As most fans of the series know, Vice City is Rockstar Games' version of Miami. It debuted in the franchise's 3D Universe with 2002's Grand Theft Auto Vice City and was revisited in 2006's Grand Theft Auto Vice City Stories. The fictional location is now set to be a part of the GTA 6 map, returning after a prolonged hiatus.

This is one of the biggest leaks that came true. The next game in the franchise was heavily hinted at being set in Vice City at various points in the leaks. In the leaks, brands like Vice City Mambas, Vice City Metro Mule, and Vice City Hotel heavily suggested the return of the Miami-based setting.

2) Female protagonist

Lucia in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

While there have been several strong female characters in Grand Theft Auto games, a playable female protagonist has never been in the series. This change was suggested by the GTA 6 leaks, as many of the development videos featured a playable female character.

Reports suggested that her name would be Lucia, and that was confirmed within the first few seconds of the official trailer. Fans are eager to learn more about the character and details, like the GTA 6 pre-order date.

3) Animals

Alligators, flamingos and other birds (Image via Rockstar Games)

Grand Theft Auto 5 was the first game in the series to feature a variety of animals in its open-world map. Some of the world events spotted in the 2022 Grand Theft Auto VI development footage leak proposed that there might be many animals in the sequel.

This leak has also come out to be true, as a variety of wildlife was seen in the GTA 6 official trailer. The animals and birds in Red Dead Redemption 2 are incredibly detailed and realistic, so Rockstar is expected to make them just as good, if not better, in GTA 6.

4) Pedestrians walking in groups

NPC groups at the beach (Image via Rockstar Games)

The quality of pedestrians is usually quite high in Rockstar Games titles, and the studio is set to take it up a notch with the sequel. While NPCs mostly walk around an open-world map alone, the GTA 6 leaked footage showed some walking in groups.

Although this might not seem like a massive deal, it helps them be perceived as actual living beings and adds character to just some lines of code. It will also be interesting to see if players can interact with them, like in Red Dead Redemption 2.

5) Leonida

Leonida mentioned in the trailer (Image via Rockstar Games)

The word Leonida was mentioned a couple of times in the Grand Theft Auto VI leaks, with Lake Leonida arguably being the most notable reference. It was alleged that this might be an additional location besides Vice City in the sequel's map, and it has now been revealed to be a state inspired by Florida.

The trailer also featured terms like "Leonida Man, " which is likely Grand Theft Auto's version of the Florida Man joke. Players will get to explore more of this fictional state once the GTA 6 release date arrives.

