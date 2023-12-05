GTA 6 map: First look officially revealed

Rockstar Games has just released the first trailer for GTA 6, and as expected, it has blown up the internet. The trailer provides fans with their first glimpse into the world of Vice City. The city itself is massive, and many of its key regions, like the Vice Beaches, a road that looks like Ocean Drive, and the Vice City International Airport, can all be seen in the video.

Here's a detailed breakdown of what the GTA 6 map looks like and what it contains.

GTA 6 trailer reveals map: What does the newly remade Vice City look like?

Expand Tweet

The first thing that players see when they watch the GTA 6 trailer is the improved graphics. Rockstar Games has proven once again that it is not to be doubted when it comes to in-game visuals. This is noticeable in the very first shot of the prison, where players see what Lucia looks like.

The video then shows the different locations in GTA 6, starting with Vice Beaches and an overhead view of Vice City. The city looks gigantic, and the sheer scale is unlike anything Rockstar Games has done before. It then shows some scenes from the Everglades, although it's not yet revealed what the in-game name of the region will be.

The state of Florida, on the other hand, has been confirmed to be called Leonida in-game. Players might be able to traverse the Everglades on an airboat, and the region will also have flamingos. There's also a dock area, although it's unknown if this is going to be part of the Vice City Port, which has been named on a signboard.

Some other names also appear, like Stockyard, Kelly County, and Hamlet. The Downtown area can be seen in some of the scenes, and it also looks huge.

Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer released earlier than expected

Rockstar Games released the Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer earlier than expected, as it got leaked ahead of schedule.

Apart from Vice City, the trailer has revealed several other details. The protagonists have been revealed to be Lucia and an unnamed character believed to be named Jason.

The Grand Theft Auto 6 trailer is undoubtedly the biggest gaming reveal of 2023, with the video getting over 38 million views on YouTube and Rockstar's X post getting over 888,000 likes. Fans across multiple social media platforms have been talking about it non-stop, and GTA 6 is already trending on X.

The hype will only increase as Rockstar Games drops more trailers. When the game eventually comes out in 2025, it is expected to take center stage and become the biggest title launch in recent history.

All that's left for fans to do now is wait for Grand Theft Auto 6 to be officially released or made available for pre-orders.

While fans wait for Grand Theft Auto 6, the upcoming winter update for GTA Online is something they can look forward to.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.