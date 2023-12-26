GTA 6 leaker Arion Kurtaj allegedly leaked GTA 5 source code as well: Report

The latest GTA 5 leaks have taken the gaming industry by storm once again, with new details surfacing every day. The community widely speculated that the leaks were not new, and a recent report confirmed their origin. Arion Kurtaj, the teenager who hacked Rockstar Games in September 2022, is allegedly the leaker of Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code.

While the notorious hacker is serving his sentence, a person named Phil has claimed Arion’s involvement in the matter.

Reports claim Arion Kurtaj’s involvement in the recent GTA 5 source code leak

On December 25, 2023, a few hours after the GTA 5 source code leaks surfaced on the internet, an X (formerly Twitter) profile named GameRoll shared a screenshot of Phil’s statement about the incident.

The latter used the hashtag #FreeArionKurtaj and stated that Arion initiated the leaks and also ensured that the data would be available to the public. Phil also stated that they had "immense respect" for the hacker.

The person further claimed that these events took place in 2022. They shared a link that contained the process of how Arion executed the hacks. While Phil’s actual identity is currently unknown, GameRoll claimed that they are close to the GTA 6 hacker Arion Kurtaj.

While the user’s claims are yet to be verified, the 18-year-old Arion did claim to possess Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code in September 2022. According to a thread shared by @vx-underground, a data collection organization, Arion claimed to have the source code for both the current title and Grand Theft Auto 6.

Arion Kurtaj’s statement about Rockstar Games’ source code (Image via X/@vxunderground)

The hacker infiltrated Rockstar Games’ confidential servers and stole around 90 clips from an unfinished version of Grand Theft Auto 6 and the source code as well. While the clips were leaked on September 18, 2022, the rumors about the source code were believed to be a hoax.

However, on December 25, 2023, other parties who obtained the Grand Theft Auto 5’s source code from the GTA 6 leaker released it on the internet. While Rockstar Games has yet to issue an official statement, the community is convinced that the claims made by Arion Kurtaj are true.

