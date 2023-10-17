5 mesmerizing characters in the GTA series that deserve a comeback

The GTA series is full of memorable characters. And it's not just the slate of protagonists, quite a few side characters have left a great impression on the fans. Now that rumors about GTA 6 are circulating in force once again, one can’t help but think back on some of these mesmerizing characters from the present and past titles. Rockstar Games has never shied away from mentioning some of them or killing them off as a matter of fact.

Watching Johnny Klebitz in GTA 5 invoked a lot of discussion about others making a cameo as well. Among the plethora of characters in these games, there are a few that stand out more than the others.

While a ton of fan-favorites are gone for good, this list takes a look at five mesmerizing characters in the GTA series that deserve to make an appearance in future games.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinion.

Top 5 fan-favorite GTA characters that may make a comeback

5) Lamar

There is hardly anyone who doesn’t know Lamar, one of the funniest characters that appear in GTA 5. He is not afraid to voice his thoughts and keeps teasing Franklin about his style and business. Although he only appears a few times throughout the story, he is quite active in GTA Online.

Lamar's funny nature, along with his quick wits, make him an ideal supporting character. Even though he doesn't play a significant role in the single-player campaign, each of his appearances is memorable.

This is one of the reasons why it will be great to see him in Grand Theft Auto 6. Everybody loves a character like Lamar who is always ready with a quip and does not shy away from bantering with the protagonist.

4) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar Vialpando is undoubtedly one of the best supporting characters in GTA San Andreas. He is CJ’s ally and stands with him till the end. Further, he plays an important role in solving the mystery behind the murder of Carl's mother. Even when the protagonist is forced to leave Los Santos, he provides shelter and a business to earn money.

Cesar is a loyal friend that will go to any lengths to help CJ. This is what makes him a fan-favorite. Since he was involved in all sorts of illegal businesses, it would not be weird to see him somewhere in GTA 6.

3) Niko Bellic

Niko Bellic appears in GTA 4 and is considered one of the best protagonists in all of the Grand Theft Auto games. This Serbian-born character traveled to America to have a better future, but fell in with the mafia before long. Niko has lived a hard life, which makes players sympathise with the character.

Apart from this, his ultimate goal is to earn some good money and then leave the life of crime for good. But, this is not what the fans want; the majority wish to see him back in action.

Although his fate was left undecided at the end of the game, many people wish for him to be alive. Fans speculate that Niko started living a normal life and helped his cousin run his taxi business. Both Lester and Patrick McReary mention him during a mission in Grand Theft Auto 5. Niko's popularity might make Rockstar give him an epic comeback in the upcoming game.

2) Claude

Despite not having any voiced dialog, Claude still manages to be one of the most mesmerizing, yet underrated protagonists in the series. He was involved in the events of Liberty City, and has been a prime target for all the gangs ever since.

Even though Liberty City has its shortcomings, Claude still managed to become a mysterious and likable character. Unfortunately, he never reached his full potential in the game. This is one of the biggest reasons why fans wish to see him make a comeback.

Claude also makes a small appearance in San Andreas where CJ needs to race him. However, it was quite bitter to watch Catalina beside him for the duration of the race. Rockstar never really confirmed his fate, so there's a possibility that Claude might make a cameo in the upcoming title.

1) Tommy Vercetti

Being the first voiced protagonist in the Grand Theft Auto series, Tommy Vercetti has surely left a lasting impression on the fans. Watching him rise through the mafia's ranks and rule the city was exceptionally thrilling. Further, he is mentioned in San Andreas, when players meet Ken Rosenberg during The Meat Business mission.

Since GTA 6 is rumored to be set in Vice City, fans wish for this drug lord to make a comeback. It will be the perfect opportunity for Rockstar to link the previous game with the latest title in the series. Since Tommy is one of the only protagonists to never let go of the crime business, it makes him an ideal candidate to appear in GTA 6 once it rolls out.

