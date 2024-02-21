5 side characters in the GTA series who have mesmerized fans with their roles

The GTA series has some fantastic protagonists who have left an everlasting impression on the community. However, the games also have no shortage of side characters who have mesmerized fans and are quite loved. While some of them are pure badasses, others are outright hilarious and have some of the best dialogues in the series.

Creating amazing characters is one of Rockstar Games' strong suits, and the studio has a ton of them under its belt. However, for the sake of this article, we have picked five of the most mesmerizing side characters in the Grand Theft Auto series so far.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

Little Jacob, Woozie, and other mesmerizing side characters in the GTA series

1) Cesar Vialpando

Cesar Vialpando, who appears in GTA San Andreas, is a character who is not just loved but also respected by players. He is the boyfriend of Kendl Johnson (CJ's sister) and even helps out the protagonist when he has to flee the city.

Cesar gained CJ's and everyone else's respect by successfully investigating the drive-by shooting, which killed the protagonist's mother. He led CJ to Big Smoke, Ryder, and Tenpenny, where it was revealed that they were the traitors. This was a big turn in the events of the game.

On top of everything, Cesar is an excellent driver, as seen in the Customs Fast Track mission.

2) Woozie

Wu Zi Mu, more famously known as Woozie, is another character from San Andreas who has mesmerized fans ever since he first appeared in the game. He is the blind leader of the triad and a close friend of CJ. He and his gang are spread across San Andreas and run several businesses, including a casino.

Not only is Woozie hilarious, but he is also quite lucky. He can beat CJ in video games and races and never misses a chance to take a jab at him.

Woozie also has many funny moments where he walks into a wall or a piece of furniture. He is one of the characters fans would love to see make a cameo in GTA 6.

3) Little Jacob

GTA 4 is one of the best titles in the Grand Theft Auto series, and for good reason. It has a dark and gritty plot that is quite different from Rockstar Games' normal projects. On top of that, Niko Bellic, the protagonist of the game, is a serious and relatable character.

However, Little Jacob manages to take away the attention each time he appears on the screen. He helped Niko out when he first came to Liberty City and offered him missions and guidance. They become close friends soon after, and Little Jacob is always there whenever the protagonist needs him.

Little Jacob is a relatively laidback guy who deals in firearms and doesn't hesitate to murder his enemies. However, he is also charming with his funny dialogue and personality.

4) Lamar

Lamar is one of the most hilarious side characters in the Grand Theft Auto series and is a friend of Franklin, one of the protagonists of the game. While he might come off as arrogant and insufferable at the beginning, he manages to mesmerize fans with his personality.

Lamar might not be a playable character in GTA 5, but he appears in several missions. Being Franklin's friend, he never misses a chance to make fun of or berate him. However, he never betrays his friend and also manages to leave an impression on the other two protagonists.

Lamar also appears in GTA Online, where he helps out players at the beginning, guiding and advising them about various things.

5) Ken Rosenberg

Ken Rosenberg is one of the most iconic characters in the GTA series, and he has made an appearance in multiple titles so far. He helps out Tommy Vercetti in Vice City and also appears in San Andreas as well as Vice City Stories.

Ken's dialogue is hilarious. It is always funny to see him lose his mind whenever Tommy comes up with ridiculous plans to make money or take out the competition. However, he never betrays the protagonists, and this is one of the reasons why he stays alive till the very end.

Check out our other GTA articles below:

Characters who didn't deserve to die || Lance Vance GTA 6 || Top GTA 4 characters || Iconic San Andreas characters || Characters who deserve a comeback ||

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see some of these characters appear in GTA 6? Yes, that would be amazing Nah, not really 0 votes