6 GTA characters who must cameo in Grand Theft Auto VI

The GTA franchise is brimming with amazing characters who have left a great impression on the fans and the community. While some made cameos in later titles, others never got this chance. With GTA 6 on the horizon, there are some characters that fans want to see in the upcoming title. While the chances of them getting too much spotlight are quite slim, players will be happy with good cameos as well.

Rockstar Games has brought several characters from the past in GTA 5 and also mentioned some others who, unfortunately, did not appear on the screen. So, this article has compiled a list of some supporting characters in the GTA franchise that deserve a role in Grand Theft Auto 6.

Note: The article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinion.

6 amazing characters from other GTA games that deserve a spot in Grand Theft Auto VI

1) Luis Lopez

Grand Theft Auto 4: Ballads of Gay Tony is an amazing game, and most players want to see Luis Lopez as one of the characters in GTA 6. While he was the protagonist of BOGT, the game's ending pointed out that he left the city for a better life.

Therefore, it won't be strange to see him running some business in Vice City or helping out the protagonist duo of the upcoming title. Luis is both charming and daring, and Rockstar Games should use his character more.

2) Trevor Philips

Besides being one of the protagonists of GTA 5, Trevor is also one of the most deranged characters in the entire franchise. He could be happy and smiling one minute and then stab an innocent bystander the next. His personality suits the "Florida Man" theme that Rockstar seems to be going for in Grand Theft Auto 6.

However, Trevor will likely only be a cameo character and won't play any significant role in the game's story. This is mainly because he has already featured as the main character of the previous title. He was also supposed to be a part of one of the canceled DLCs for the single-player campaign.

3) Tommy Vercetti

While the community is confident that Tommy Vercetti might make a cameo in GTA 6 because the game is set in Vice City, his infamous drug empire, Rockstar Games has not yet confirmed any details. However, fans desperately want the studio to use his character somehow in the story.

It will be interesting to find Tommy chilling in his mansion and the protagonists approaching him for help or a mission. There are various possibilities that the developers can explore revolving around him and his character.

4) Yusuf Amir

Yusuf Amir is a business tycoon who is mentioned in Grand Theft Auto 4 and plays a significant role in the Ballads of Gay Tony expansion. He is an extremely wealthy businessman who loves to show off his riches. Yusuf drives around in expensive cars and spends a lot of money on their enterprises.

He appeared in GTA Online with the Chop Shop DLC update, where players must steal some unique and expensive vehicles for him. This is true to his character and one of the biggest reasons he might appear in Grand Theft Auto 6. Jason and Lucia could be contacted by him for similar purposes.

5) Little Jacob

Little Jacob is another character from GTA 4 who could make a cameo in Grand Theft Auto 6. He is one of Niko's closest friends and allies and has his back in almost every situation. He is an arms and drug dealer with an amazing personality and is also one of the fan-favorite characters in the franchise.

Players might see him in GTA 6 as an arms dealer who helps Jason and Lucia and supplies them with weapons needed for missions. However, there is a slim chance he might have a significant role in the story overall.

6) Franklin Clinton

Franklin is another of the Grand Theft Auto 5 protagonists who could appear in the upcoming title. He is still young (in his later 30s or early 40s) and has the willingness to expand his business enterprises. Therefore, we might get to see some Clinton properties in Vice City while free roaming.

If Rockstar Games decides to roll out GTA 6 on PS5 Pro and utilize its enhanced hardware, players might get to experience the thrill of the game in a fairly new manner. Franklin could also play a small role in offering side missions to Jason and Lucia as they roam around Vice City.

It will also not be too strange to hear from him or get a mission to assassinate certain targets. Rockstar games also added a similar mission in Grand Theft Auto Online. However, nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

While it will be amazing to see these characters, Rockstar Games has not made any statement regarding this topic. So, readers are advised to take any information with a grain of salt. While Grand Theft Auto 6 is still quite some time away, players can pass the time playing some open-world video games similar to GTA Online.

For The Biggest GTA 6 Map Leaks, Click Here.

Poll : Do you want to see these characters in GTA 6? Yes No 0 votes