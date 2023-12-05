Is Tommy Vercetti returning to GTA 6? Vice City links and more explored

The GTA 6 trailer, although forced to be released early, has been a great success. At the time of writing this article, it has amassed 44 Million views in only a couple of hours. Since it is confirmed that the upcoming title will be set in Vice City, fans are wondering if Rockstar Games has plans for Tommy Vercetti's return.

Tommy is one of the most iconic protagonists of the series, who fans wish to see return. However, several factors will determine if Rockstar will feature the first voiced main character of the series in their latest installment.

This article will dive into this topic and look at some of the leaks and rumors about his return.

Note: The article is subjective and based on the writer's opinion, rumors, and speculations.

GTA 6 being set in Vice City might be a hint towards Tommy's return

Since the GTA 6 trailer has confirmed that the game is set in Vice City, fans are excited and hopeful about Tommy Vercetti's return. While there was no indication about the supporting or returning characters, there are a lot of rumors about his comeback.

Since Vice City was almost completely under Tommy's control at the end of the initial game, fans are expecting to meet his character during missions or at least find the Vercetti Estate on the map.

Since GTA 6 is expected to feature a humongous map, it wouldn't be weird if Rockstar Games brings back some of the iconic locations from the previous game and gives fans a hit of nostalgia. It'd be even better if the protagonists had to enter the Vercetti Mansion to receive missions from Tommy.

There are also some good reasons why the studio might not bring Tommy Vercetti back. Firstly, he is one of the most charismatic characters and, if done right, can easily overshadow others.

Secondly, he used to rule Vice City back in 1986, and since GTA 6 is set in modern times, Tommy is either dead or too old to play an active part in the game's story. Also, a lot of people believe that it is better to leave the past characters behind and focus on the present.

At the moment, all the talks about Tommy Vercetti and his return are speculation. So, fans are advised to take them with a grain of salt. Things might become clearer once Rockstar drops another trailer or starts the GTA 6 pre-order.

