5 GTA 4 characters that should return in GTA 6

A lot of speculation currently surrounds GTA 6, and the characters list is one of the most talked-about ones. Rockstar Games is yet to officially reveal the characters appearing in the upcoming title, and the September 2022 leaks also did not disclose much. However, it is a well-known fact that the gaming studio brings some characters from old titles, and Grand Theft Auto 4 fans are also taking their guesses.

It was one of the most popular games before Grand Theft Auto 5’s release. The characters still have deep impacts on the fan's minds. This article lists five GTA 4 characters that Rockstar Games should bring back in the upcoming game.

Note: This article is subjective and only reflects the writer’s opinion.

5 Grand Theft Auto 4 characters that fans want to see in GTA 6

1) Roman Bellic

Roman Bellic is one of the most loved and equally hated characters in GTA 4. While he is a friend and ally of the protagonist, Niko Bellic, his crybaby behavior sometimes despises the players. Still, many fans want to interact with the character again.

Rockstar Games never brought back the character after the 2008 title. However, it could be a fun addition to the next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game. His famous requests to go bowling can be a great side activity in the game. Since Roman owns a taxi business in Liberty City, he could also do the same in the HD Universe Vice City and offer players jobs and rides.

2) Patrick McReary

Patrick "Packie" McReary is one of the most helpful characters in GTA 4. He regularly helped Niko Bellic in his missions and hung out with him. The character is also available in Grand Theft Auto 5 and its multiplayer variant. Many fans want Packie to be a part of Grand Theft Auto 6 as well.

He is a skilled criminal who helped Niko, GTA 5 protagonists, and Grand Theft Auto Online characters in their audacious missions. Packie can be a hired gun in the upcoming game as well. Moreover, he belongs to the notorious McReary Crime Family and can act as a crimelord in Vice City.

3) Agent ULP

Agent ULP is one of the most mysterious characters in the Grand Theft Auto series. He first appeared in GTA 4 and continues to debut in Grand Theft Auto Online. Despite being in two different games, players only know a little about this character.

He is an International Affairs Agency (IAA) agent who hires the protagonists for various government-related underworld projects. Since there is a higher possibility that the Agency will also be there in the new Vice City, Rockstar Games should consider bringing Agent ULP back as an authoritarian figure.

4) Little Jacob

"Little" Jacob Hughes is considered one of the best characters in the GTA franchise. He was one of the closest friends of Niko Bellic, who stood by his side till the last. The character was also useful for acquiring guns and other weapons without going to the Ammu-Nation stores.

He is a Jamaican drug and arms dealer who could also be useful in GTA 6. Rockstar Games should add him as an important character who provides players with guns and ammo when requested. Little Jacob also has excellent combat skills and can help players in their heists and other challenging missions.

5) Brucie Kibbutz

Bruce Motivation "Brucie" Kibbutz is an interesting character who appeared in Grand Theft Auto 4 and Grand Theft Auto Online. He is a fitness freak who is always active and energetic. In the current multiplayer game, Brucie provides players with Bull Shark Testosterone supplements that provide Trevor Philips-like special ability for a brief moment.

He can provide these supplements in the upcoming GTA game as well. Rockstar Games should consider bringing him back to the Story Mode of Grand Theft Auto 6. Since he is constantly engaged in fitness, he could help the protagonists to stay fit in the game.

