Why GTA 6 will break records despite its rumoured $150 price tag

GTA 6 is rumored to cost around $150 per copy. According to some recent reports, Rockstar Games will charge a premium amount for its upcoming project. The pricing of the newly released Red Dead Redemption port has also caused fans to believe it. However, the gaming studio hasn't officially confirmed the price tag of the upcoming game.

Nonetheless, the community still believes that the upcoming title will be a game-changer similar to its predecessor. This article briefly explains why the $150 price tag will not affect the popularity of GTA 6.

Note: Some parts of this article are subjective and only reflect the writer's opinions.

GTA 6 has the highest demand of any video game ever

The next Untitled Grand Theft Auto game is wildly popular even before its official release. Fans have been asking for the game for years, and Rockstar Games finally acknowledged it on February 4, 2022; however, there have been no other announcements about the title to date.

The gaming studio took five years to release Grand Theft Auto 5, and it is currently one of the most commercially successful video games it ever created. Ironically, Grand Theft Auto 6 has already broken the wait time record of its predecessor and is about to complete nine years in the making (development started in 2014).

The notorious GTA 6 leaks of September 2022 gave the player base a glimpse of what Rockstar Games has been cooking for the years. The clips were reportedly from a pre-alpha stage and had many bugs and glitches. Despite this, they went viral on the internet, with many players praising what the gaming studio has accomplished so far.

Although Take-Two Interactive, Rockstar Games’ parent company, has taken down most of the leaked clips from the internet, new details keep on surfacing with time. The $150 price tag rumor is one of the newest leaks that divided the player base.

While some fans stated that the price of the upcoming GTA game is too high, others argued that the rumored two billion dollar budget justifies the price tag. Nonetheless, fans are anticipating a great gameplay experience from the studio.

GTA 6 is rumored to be one of the most ambitious projects of Rockstar Games. A few recent leaks also added base to it. The improvements in the police AI, American Producer Timbaland's involvement in music, and implementation of a new Rockstar Advanced Game Engine (RAGE 9), etc., have fans hyped for the new gameplay.

Strauss Zelnick, Take-Two Interactive's CEO, also recently reported that the organization has aimed to generate profits of around eight billion dollars in the upcoming times.

Therefore, it is safe to assume that even if Rockstar Games charges $150 per copy for the next GTA game, it will generate record-breaking profits for the studio.

